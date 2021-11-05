CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is the County in the Boise City, ID Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQH44w00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 1,404 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 202 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gem County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gem County stands at 352 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Boise City metro area, Gem County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Gem County, ID 352 60 16,438 2,803
2 Owyhee County, ID 340 39 14,439 1,654
3 Canyon County, ID 245 519 19,867 42,164
4 Ada County, ID 174 777 18,275 81,515
5 Boise County, ID 126 9 11,015 789

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy