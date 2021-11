Blink and you may have missed it. Or perhaps you ignored it because there is an unwillingness to divorce Arsenal from their Banter FC association. Maybe, less cynically, their form has gone under the radar because it has been so quietly consistent. At King Power Stadium, it smacked you in the face: Arsenal are very good, Mikel Arteta has married a solid defensive structure with some fine, relentless offensive play, and Aaron Ramsdale should be in England’s goal.It took five minutes for the evidence to materialise against Leicester. The visitors were slicing through on rotation in the opening stanza,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO