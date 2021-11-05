CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

OPINION: 'Thank you' to our veterans

By Kelly Fitzpatrick
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Kelly Fitzpatrick: 'Please consider joining me and ODVA for our Oregon Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TY6dT_0cnQGhyR00

And just like that, the calendar, once again, turns to Veterans Day.Â

For me, like many of my fellow veterans, Oregonians and Americans, it is a time to reflect and take stock. One year ago, we "gathered" for a Veterans Day unlike any before it, in a virtual environment that gave us some flexibilities that we never had before, but we had to forego the warmth of being with other people.Â

Now, as we cautiously return to an environment more closely resembling normalcy, it's appropriate to take stock of all that we have to celebrate. We as a country have much to be thankful for, and much of it is thanks to our veterans who fought for freedom and stood guard over our peace, and to our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

We remember our World War II veterans, the sadly dwindling "Greatest Generation," who have much still teach us about the importance of self-sacrifice to a greater cause. Some 80 years ago, these brave men and women left their homes and families to answer the call — not only for their own country, but the world.

We honor our Korean War veterans, who fought in the "Forgotten War," which came so soon after the Second World War that it is often overlooked. In a foreign land, they endured freezing conditions and disease in addition to an unrelenting enemy, often against impossible odds, and made a lasting contribution to world peace and prosperity.

We thank our Vietnam War veterans, who, regrettably, did not receive the heroes' welcome that they deserved upon returning home from battle, and this remains a painful stain on our national memory that we must work hard to erase. Yet, these remarkable men and women refused to turn their backs on their fellow veterans. Vowing that another generation of service members would never face what they had to endure, many of them remain engaged in serving their fellow veterans.

We remember our veterans who represent the peacetime era, serving under the near-constant specter of the Cold War and prepared to confront any enemy that might threaten national security around the globe. Many of them engaged in so-called "small wars" in Grenada, or other military operations in far-flung nations such as Bosnia, Somalia and a host of other nations on the African continent.

And, we honor our veterans of the conflicts of the Middle East and Afghanistan. Many of these veterans entered the Armed Forces in the wake of the terrible attack on Sept. 11, 2001, and fought and sacrificed to ensure that the United States would not experience similar attacks.

Thankfulness, gratitude, honor and remembrance: This is the duty and responsibility of all Americans who have not worn the uniform — and it is these principles that are embodied in the more than 75-year tradition of Veterans Day.Â

Originally known as Armistice Day, the occasion celebrated the Allied victory in World War II. It was motivated by a simple, two-word phrase from the heart of our country: "Thank you." Gratitude is a simple yet powerful thing. It has a way of humbling us, bettering us and reminding us of what's most important.Â

We have much to be thankful for: The freedoms and way of life that we have long enjoyed, the peace that has been secured for our children and grandchildren — it is our veterans and service members we have to thank for that: Brave men and women who answered the call, ready to face the fire and, if necessary, pay the ultimate price on our behalf.

That's my message this Veterans Day, and every day, to all who wore the uniform, regardless of branch, era, rank, duties, race, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation, religion, creed or ability: Thank you for your service.Â

Please consider joining me and ODVA for our Oregon Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony, which will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 — the day before Veterans Day — at Oregon State Capitol Park, directly across from the front entrance of the Capitol Building.Â

The event will take place in person and outdoors, with social distancing and mask requirements in place. It will also be livestreamed on ODVA's Facebook page at facebook.com/odvavet.

Kelly Fitzpatrick is the director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs and Governor Kate Brown's policy advisor on veterans' issues. She is a retired Army officer. Her military awards and decorations include multiple awards of the Meritorious Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal and the Army Parachutist Badge.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Record

Stories of Honor: Vietnam veteran Eric Feaver served as a combat medic

Although he was a conscientious objector, Helena's Eric Feaver nonetheless found a way to serve his country, as a medic with the Army's 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during the Vietnam War. Feaver, who was recently elected to the Helena City Commission, graduated from Norman High, Norman, Oklahoma, in 1963....
HELENA, MT
WBIR

Thank you for your Service | Veterans Day events and freebies

TENNESSEE, USA — Veterans Day is nearing closer. Several businesses are recognizing and rewarding those who served in the military and sacrificed their lives to protect others. We rounded up places in East Tennessee so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying the events, deals, and freebies...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTOP

Volunteers take over DC Armory to create a special thank-you for veterans

With Veterans Day next week, a nonprofit spent three days in the D.C. Armory assembling care packages for area veterans. They started Tuesday and over the course of several days, volunteers with Operation Gratitude made over 4,500 care packages that will be distributed to local veteran organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Foreign Legion.
ASHBURN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Thankfulness#Community Journalism#Vietnam War#Odva#Oregon Statewide#Oregonians#Americans#Korean
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Texas Roadhouse says thank you to active military and veterans

BREVARD COUNTY ―Texas Roadhouse will continue to honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day. To express our sincere appreciation for the service members of our armed forces, on Thursday, November 11, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., the restaurants will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Army
Portland Tribune

Pamplin veterans section delayed

The annual ode to veterans in the Pamplin coverage area has been delayed due to unforeseen complications. With great disappointment, we are sorry to alert our readers that our annual Salute to Veterans special section will not be inserted into our newspapers until next Wednesday, Nov. 17. Due to complications...
MILITARY
Hillsboro News-Times

Walk/run in Hillsboro to honor Afghanistan, Iraq vets

The Hillsboro American Legion is organizing both the 5-mile trek and a Veterans Day ceremony.The Hillsboro American Legion Post No. 6 will host a run/walk and ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday morning, Nov. 11. The 5-mile run/walk will be followed by a Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Gateway, located at Northeast 34th Avenue and Veterans Drive in Hillsboro. The run/walk will raise awareness and honor veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq. Race registration starts at 8 a.m. After the race, runners and walkers can stay for the Veterans Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post No. 6. The ceremony will begin promptly at 11:11 a.m.  All race participants must register and sign a waiver. Minors aged 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required at registration, and all are asked to follow safety and social distancing guidelines. For more information, contact Phil Brunson at 763-248-9885 or pbrunson@gmail.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
WPXI Pittsburgh

Navy vet recalls homelessness, hunger: ‘A desperation I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For Navy veteran Tim Keefe, hunger wasn’t something he ever really thought about or expected to face in his own life. “I’ve worked since I was 11-years-old,” Keefe told members of a House panel Wednesday. “I never had to worry about being hungry. I’d just work and I’d eat. It wasn’t until I couldn’t work that I experienced real hunger.”
HOMELESS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Austin Daily Herald

Our opinion: Community Unity

Throughout Austin last week, schools and organizations recognized Unity Day — a day devoted to making a collective stand against bullying and the promotion of friendship. Pacelli students wore orange throughout the day, the Austin Positive Action Coalition went into Austin High School to promote positive choices and the children of Catherwood Childcare held signs alongside Fourth St. NE to encourage passing motorists to honk their horns in support of anti-bullying efforts.
AUSTIN, MN
Shropshire Star

Vietnam veteran rose through the ranks but faced criticism over Iraq war

Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents and became secretary of state, has died with coronavirus aged 84. Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the UN and made faulty claims to justify the US war in Iraq, has died of Covid-19 complications aged 84.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Serving soldiers will not carry Dennis Hutchings’ coffin, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
MILITARY
santaclaritamagazine.com

Operation Thank our Troops and Veterans Holiday Care Packages & Gift Baskets

Santa Clarita is sending care packages to local troops overseasand making care baskets for hometown veterans in need. Help out, if you can, so they’re not forgotten during the holidays. Christmas and Hanukkah care packages will be assembled and mailed through December 9th, and winter packages will continue through January. This heartfelt community effort has been proudly hosted by the local 501c3 non-profit Prayer Angels for the Military for 18 years.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Portland Tribune

North Plains holding Veterans Day ceremony

The city just opened its Veterans Memorial Park last year. The park will host the event. North Plains will host an 11 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 31229 N.W. Highland Court. The program will feature a color guard and rifle salute by members of Martin...
NORTH PLAINS, OR
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Do you know which VA ID card is right for you?

• VETERAN ID CARD (VIC): The basic ID card used to identify you as a veteran and to obtain discounts at various businesses. It can not be used to obtain VA healthcare. Visit www.va.gov/records/get-veteran-id-cards/vic/. You will need to upload your DD214, a copy of your driver’s license or state ID card, and a jpg type photo of yourself.
MILITARY
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy