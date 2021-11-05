CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Valley, OR

Olympic wrestler to help boost sport for Happy Valley girls

By Raymond Rendleman
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Randi Miller, coach at Texas Woman's University, kicks off season at Adrienne C. Nelson High School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxXsV_0cnQGOOk00

Randi Miller, a bronze medalist wrestler in the Beijing Olympics and a coach at Texas Woman's University, will be at Happy Valley's new high school kicking off the season Nov. 13.

Adrienne C. Nelson High School is recruiting two full varsity wrestling teams, for both girls and boys. Mark Lynch, who recently was named head coach of the wrestling teams at NHS, will hold the entire team's first official practice Nov. 15 and hopes Miller's visit will help generate interest in the fastest growing sport for women in the nation.

Miller will teach the all-girls clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at NHS. Thanks to a donation from Miles Fiberglass, the clinic is free to all female Nelson athletes, and $35 for any other female high school athletes who would like to attend.

"We hope this event will help to expose more girls to wrestling as a sport as well as the opportunities that girls have in wrestling and in college," Lynch said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdQ2N_0cnQGOOk00

Lynch would like to recognize NHS senior Cole Wronski, who transferred this year from Clackamas High School and has been working hard with assistant coaches to recruit team members.

"Cole has also been instrumental in participating and being a leader in our preseason practices," Lynch said. "We have expended great efforts reaching out to the great athletes and teams here at Nelson, and hope this time and effort will pay off when we officially kick off the season."

Any interested parties can contact Lynch directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Beaverton girls are on to final with 2-0 win over Forest Grove

The Beavers get goals from Macy Deckert and Lauren Ashe, and will face Grant in the state final Nov. 13. Soccer is a game of somewhat limited opportunities, so when you get them you have to take advantage. Beaverton did that in their state semifinal against Forest Grove, and as a result will face Grant in the state championship game this Saturday.
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Sunset girls soccer falls short of state title game in loss to Grant

Despite holding Grant girls soccer scoreless for 75 minutes, Sunset couldn't make it happen on offense.When you get down to the final rounds of the playoffs, any little mistake can mean the end of your season. That was the fate the No. 7 seed Sunset High girls soccer team faced Tuesday night, Nov. 9, at Strasser Field against No. 3 Grant. Going into the 76th minute scoreless, the Generals were able to find a wide open Caprial Loescher in the middle of the box. She put the goal away and Grant went up 1-0. The Apollos couldn't return the favor...
SOCCER
Portland Tribune

Report: Thorns have selected Rhian Wilkinson as next coach

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Thorns next coach? —Â Meg Linehan of The Athletic reported that former Canadian Women's National Team defender/forward Rhian Wilkinson will be the next Portland Thorns' coach. Wilkinson has no head coaching experience at the senior level. She has led...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy