Olympic wrestler to help boost sport for Happy Valley girls

Randi Miller, coach at Texas Woman's University, kicks off season at Adrienne C. Nelson High School

Randi Miller, a bronze medalist wrestler in the Beijing Olympics and a coach at Texas Woman's University, will be at Happy Valley's new high school kicking off the season Nov. 13.

Adrienne C. Nelson High School is recruiting two full varsity wrestling teams, for both girls and boys. Mark Lynch, who recently was named head coach of the wrestling teams at NHS, will hold the entire team's first official practice Nov. 15 and hopes Miller's visit will help generate interest in the fastest growing sport for women in the nation.

Miller will teach the all-girls clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at NHS. Thanks to a donation from Miles Fiberglass, the clinic is free to all female Nelson athletes, and $35 for any other female high school athletes who would like to attend.

"We hope this event will help to expose more girls to wrestling as a sport as well as the opportunities that girls have in wrestling and in college," Lynch said.

Lynch would like to recognize NHS senior Cole Wronski, who transferred this year from Clackamas High School and has been working hard with assistant coaches to recruit team members.

"Cole has also been instrumental in participating and being a leader in our preseason practices," Lynch said. "We have expended great efforts reaching out to the great athletes and teams here at Nelson, and hope this time and effort will pay off when we officially kick off the season."

Any interested parties can contact Lynch directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.