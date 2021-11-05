Oregon seeks its next Poet Laureate

State's cultural trust puts out the word to wordsmiths throughout Oregon to submit their applications

Calling all poets: The Oregon Cultural Trust is seeking Oregon's 11th poet laureate and is now accepting applications.

"Over the course of a two-year term, the poet laureate fosters the art of poetry, encourages literacy and learning, addresses central issues relating to the humanities and heritage, and reflects on public life in Oregon," a release from the OCT said.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 10. The two-year term of poet laureate will begin in May.

"A poet is a witness who imagines, and through these acts gives us permission to do the same," Anis Mojgani, the state's current poet laureate, said in the release. "For the times we're in, we must be powerfully imaginative, so to have for Oregon a position to foster and rally this imagining is a beautiful importance and gift for our state."

A poet laureate's job involves hosting a minimum of 10 public readings or events per year throughout his or her term, showcasing the "value and importance of poetry and creative expression to business, community, and state leaders."

In order to be nominated, one has to be a current resident of Oregon having lived in the state for 10 or more years, be publicly regarded and recognized for their work, have a significant amount of work published, and agree to what is required of the poet laureate once they take on the position.

The Poet Laureate program is a collaborative project of the state's five cultural partners, Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Historical Society, Oregon Humanities and the State Historic Preservation Office. It receives funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust, the release said.

For more information on the nomination process and the cultural trust in general, visit culturaltrust.org.

