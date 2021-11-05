FEMA denies Hurley residents assistance after flood

Flood waters slammed a house into a bridge off of Guesses Fork Road in Hurley, Va., in this September file photo. A new call went out Thursday for donations and volunteers after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied Virginia’s request for help in repairing and rebuilding homes that were destroyed or damaged by heavy flooding in Buchanan County, Va. File photo

HURLEY, Va. — A new call went out Thursday for donations and volunteers after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied Virginia’s request for help in repairing and rebuilding homes that were destroyed or damaged by heavy flooding in Buchanan County, Va.

About 200 homes were destroyed or damaged Aug. 30 when a powerful flood surged through much of the Guesses Fork area in Hurley, Va. One person died due to the flooding. The United Way of Southwest Virginia has been raising funds and asking for volunteers to help with recovery efforts.

The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) renewed its call for donations of funding and volunteers Thursday after the FEMA denied Virginia’s request for help in repairing and rebuilding homes in Hurley, according to a statement from the United Way.

In a letter dated Oct. 29 to Gov. Ralph Northam, FEMA said the disaster lacked “severity and magnitude.”

FEMA initially responded to Virginia’s request for a Declaration of Major Emergency in Hurley on Oct. 26 by authorizing public assistance for the governments of Buchanan County and the Commonwealth of Virginia to repair roads and other public infrastructure and to develop mitigation plans for future disasters.

Since then, however, FEMA has “quietly denied assistance to individuals and families in Hurley,” according to the United Way.

“The damage to the infrastructure was significant in the area designated for Public Assistance,” David Bibo, acting associate administrator with FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, said in the letter to Northam. “However, based on our review of all of the information available, including the joint Individual Assistance Preliminary Damage Assessments, it has been determined that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance under FEMA-4628-DR. Therefore, your request for Individual Assistance is denied.”

The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors immediately voted to appeal the FEMA decision, said County Administrator Craig Horn.

“But, we think we’re going to be in the middle of winter before we get an answer. FEMA has said it would entertain a request for an appeal within 30 days of its ruling, but has offered no timeline for responding to that request,” Horn stated.

The LTRG, made up of community leaders and representatives of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, responded to the FEMA denial by intensifying its own fund-raising efforts on behalf of the residents of Hurley.

“FEMA’s ruling comes despite the fact that the Virginia Department of Emergency Management assessed 44 homes in Hurley as ‘destroyed,’” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, the LTRG’s fiscal agent. “The LTRG has been raising funds with the expectation that those funds would complement FEMA’s assistance to the community. We strongly urge FEMA to grant the appeal in a timely manner.”

The LTRG has raised $236,000 to date, but hopes to significantly raise that figure in the coming days as word of FEMA’s ruling spreads, United Way officials stated.

“The people of Hurley waited for weeks for the federal bureaucracy to work, only to be denied help in rebuilding their homes just as freezing temperatures arrived,” Staton said. “Despite the work of many volunteers over the last few weeks, for which we are very grateful, we still have families here who cannot yet return to their homes. The need for assistance is immediate and real.”

To donate funds or to volunteer time and expertise to the long term recovery effort, visit unitedwayswva.org/hurleyflood/.

U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith, R-Va. 9th District, issued a statement Thursday thanking Northam for helping to obtain federal disaster assistance for Buchanan County and urging him to appeal FEMA’s denial of Individual Assistance.

“On Oct. 26, 2021, President Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration (FEMA-4628-DR) for the Commonwealth of Virginia which provides Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation to support the Commonwealth’s effort to support local recovery efforts because of the direct and indirect effects of this catastrophic rainfall event,” Griffith said. “Though this was a significant step forward in recovering from this tragedy, FEMA-4682-DR only provided for Public Assistance for Buchanan County and Hazard Mitigation for the entire Commonwealth, not the individual houses and businesses that were destroyed.”

Griffith said that he has seen the damage in Buchanan County firsthand.

“The devastation is severe, with many individuals being permanently displaced from their households. Additionally, many of these individuals suffered total or near total financial loss, after losing both their homes and their vehicles,” he stated. “Individual Assistance is needed and will ensure the full availability of federal resources and guarantee rapid recovery to our constituents in Buchanan County.”

