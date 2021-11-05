CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire Loses “Billionaires In Space” Galactic Battle.

KABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — The space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is dealing with a legal setback. Blue Origin lost a lawsuit it filed against NASA over a lunar lander contract...

www.kabc.com

techgig.com

Move over Elon Musk, Bill Gates could be the richest person of 2021

Bill Gates has stepped down from Microsoft , giving Satya Nadela to hold the future reins of the company. While the world, on another hand, is busy buzzing on the net worths of Elon. Musk. and. Jeff Bezos. , in hindsight, Bill Gates seems to have ended up way richer...
BUSINESS
AFP

NASA pushes back crewed Moon landing to 2025 or later

The United States will send a crewed mission to the Moon "no earlier than 2025," NASA chief Bill Nelson told reporters on Tuesday, officially pushing back the launch by at least a year. "It's the position of NASA, and I believe the United States government, that we want to be there first back on the Moon after half a century."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Space station astronaut captures unbelievable view of fiery Earth auroras

The sun has been acting out recently, sending out impressive burps of solar material that have reached Earth and triggered eye-popping aurora action. The glimmering waves of colorful lights aren't just for those of us on the planet's surface. The crew of the International Space Station has been getting an eyeful of knockout auroras.
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Virgin Galactic Now Has This Many Reservations For Space Flights

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) reported third quarter financial results Monday after market close. The company also announced an updated number of reservations for future space flights. What Happened: Virgin Galactic said it ended the third quarter with 700 flight reservations. “Demand for space travel is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX launching four astronauts to ISS

After a series of delays, SpaceX is set to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday night on the "Crew-3" mission. The Crew-3 astronauts will also conduct spacewalks to complete an upgrade of the station's solar panels and will be present for two tourism missions, including Japanese visitors aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the end of the year and the Space-X Axiom crew, set for launch in February 2022. ia/dw
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Have Completely Lost It on Twitter

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the number one and number two most wealthy humans on the planet, have had a hell of a 24 hours online. Bezos, the Amazon founder whose net worth is around $200 billion, implied that he would personally throw actor Leonardo DiCaprio off a cliff in a tweet. He was responding to a video from the LACMA Art+Film Gala where Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez (the “alive girl”) is talking attentively to DiCaprio with Bezos shuffling his feet awkwardly next to them.
CELEBRITIES
spaceexplored.com

Virgin Galactic has sold 700 seats to space

Virgin Galactic announced its third-quarter financial report to investors today, and in it, details of the companies spaceflight seat sales have been shared. In the report, Virgin Galactic reports 1,000 reservations for flights on its SpaceShipTwo suborbital spaceplane. Of those reservations, about 700 have turned into purchased tickets which is a considerable percentage and could already support over 100 more flights for Virgin Galactic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Virgin Galactic sells space-tourism seats faster than it anticipated

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock edged lower in the extended session Monday after the space-tourism company reported a wider quarterly loss and said its $450,000 space-tourism seats are selling faster than it anticipated. Virgin said it lost $48 million, or 32 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $92 million, or 41 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020 and FactSet consensus of a loss of 28 cents a share. The company had $2.6 million in revenue, compared with FactSet expectations of revenue around $1.4 million. Virgin Galactic said it is on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Twitter votes Elon Musk should sell 10 percent of Tesla stock

Twitter has spoken -- after Elon Musk polled his more than 62 million followers on whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, by Sunday a majority had voted "yes." "I was prepared to accept either outcome," said Musk, who regularly takes to Twitter to make unexpected announcements or surprising comments. He did not specify when or how he plans to sell the shares. The electric car maker's query on Saturday night follows a proposal by US Congressional Democrats to tax the super wealthy more heavily by targeting stocks, which are usually only taxed when sold. Musk had already criticized the proposal at the end of October, tweeting: "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you."
BUSINESS

