Clarity, please: Some pressing questions for Attorney General Tish James to answer as she runs for governor

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Attorney General Tish James has joined Kathy Hochul in seeking the Democratic nomination for governor next June, as others including a very tall mayor of a very large city with a very small chance of victory prepare to dive into the pool. We hope the field fleshes out serious policy differences, from taxes and spending to homelessness to COVID to schools.

It should be lost on no one that what opened the path for all of them, including incumbent Hochul, was the unexpected departure of Andrew Cuomo, precipitated by the genuinely damning Aug. 3 report on sexual harassment allegations prepared by outside lawyers Anne Clark and Joon Kim under the aegis of the AG. Which is why James’ entry into the contest requires that she address several questions regarding how New York and she arrived at this point.

Under the March 1 authorization that Cuomo used to direct James to commence the probe, she was to “select an independent law firm,” with those lawyers to operate apart from James, given that she had a widely suspected interest (now proven) in seeking the governor’s office.

So it’s not her report, or at least it’s not supposed to be. But James has embraced the document as hers, from putting her name on the cover page, to presiding at the press conference unveiling it to claiming at an Ulster County political dinner that she was directly involved, supposedly saying of the female complainants: “When they came into my office, and they told me about the fact that Albany was toxic,” and “I believed them, because they were specific. They gave me concrete examples.”

Is this a metaphor or did she participate in preparing the report? Was she involved besides hiring Clark and Kim? James should answer, clearly.

We endorsed the AG over her Republican rival in 2018 with the caveat that she needed to be independent of Cuomo, who had backed her in the primary. On that she delivered. The question now is whether the Cuomo report was independent of James.

