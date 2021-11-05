Back on the mats

Ottumwa senior Trevor Summers teaches youth wrestlers proper takedown techniques this past Wednesday inside the OHS wrestling room. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – Trevor Summers, Jasmine Luedtke, Corbin Grace, Braylon Griffiths and Zachariah Shoemaker could all be found back in the Ottumwa High School wrestling room on Wednesday night.

All five will soon officially begin their road back to the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament when the 2021-22 Bulldog wrestling season gets underway on Nov. 15. On Wednesday, the students spent the evening serving as the teachers helping develop the skills of what could be the next group of OHS state wrestling qualifiers.

The first sign-ups for the upcoming youth wrestling season were held this past Monday and Wednesday just outside the Ottumwa High School wrestling room, where state qualifiers from the Bulldogs to the Alpha Dogs have been developed over the years. Summers, who is seeking to chase down the program's first state championship, showed youth wrestlers several techniques including takedowns and tie-ups working on the mat even while wearing a walking boot while recovering from a foot injury sustained during football season.

"It's always cool working with these kids," Summers said. "Having come up through this program, I always looked up to the older kids in the room. You can tell it's the same way with the younger kids now. It's just cool that they look up, aspire to be like you and learn from you to try and get better."

Like Summers, who has over 100 career wins in three seasons wrestling for the Bulldogs, Corbin Grace is preparing for his senior season on the mats looking to build off a seventh-place finish in his high school state wrestling tournament debut. Like Summers, Grace cut his teeth wrestling for the Alpha Dogs qualifying for the state AAU tournament before working his way to being a high school state wrestling qualifier.

"I think there's been a lot of kids that have seen what we've been able to accomplish on the high school level and think that looks pretty cool," Grace said. "We've made this look fun. It's something the kids want to be a part of, so come out to try it out.

"It's fun to work with these kids now. We want them to be just as good as we are."

Official practices will begin next week for youth wrestling, Alpha Dogs and the Evans Middle School wrestling seasons. Not only did youth wrestlers sign-up, but several from all age levels took part in the open mat sessions held during the sign-up periods.

"It's kind of neat to have all the wrestlers that are part of the program get together and work together before their respective seasons get going," Ottumwa High School head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "We still need some more people to sign up. I was wondering how things would work out coming off last year with COVID-19. Our number at Evans is up to 40 wrestlers. The seventh-grade has a lot of kids out. Overall, the numbers around the program at all groups are pretty steady."

The youth wrestling season for Ottumwa will return to a more normal look after having to move last year to the YMCA for practices due to COVID-19 restrictions that kept the kids from being able to use the Ottumwa High School facilities. Tate Frueh, Cohen Durst, Gage Spurgeon, Ethan Woods, Kayden Speas, Koby Chanthalavanh, Dylan Forney, Rabbit Grace, Brock Garcia, Beckham O'Brien and Carter Cruzen qualified for state representing the Ottumwa youth wrestling program, including the Alpha Dogs, despite something of a nomadic season with mats having to be moved back and forth from the school to the YMCA facilities.

"There's a lot of potential throughout the entire program, but there's a lot of work that we've got to put in during the course of the season," Jeremy Frueh said. "I appreciate everything that the YMCA did for us last year, but it was a headache. Everyone is happy to be back here working in our wrestling room. It's our home base and it's good to be back."

Youth wrestling practices begin next week and will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Ottumwa High School wrestling room. Those interested in signing up for youth wrestling, including the Alpha Dogs, can stop on Mondays and Tuesdays at the OHS wrestling room each day starting at 5 p.m.

"We're extremely excited for the season. There's a great opportunity in front of them," Frueh said of the Ottumwa wresters. "The fun part about this is the process and getting to see which kids are willing to put the work into reaching their goal.

"We've got kids that have hopes of winning state championships, being state placewinners or maybe just qualifying for state. No matter what your goal is, there is a process to reach that goal. It's always fun to see who will take those extra steps to put in the work to get where they want to get to."