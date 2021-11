Following Menlo-Atherton's latest Central Coast Section girls volleyball upset, the team wandered over to the cheering section to thank them for their support. That's when a flash mob event broke out and the team was suddenly dancing around with upwards of 30 M-A football players (there might have been a parent, grandfather or administrator in there too) who made the drive to Los Altos on Friday night and chanting the popular "I believe we will win," mantra.

LOS ALTOS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO