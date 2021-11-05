CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid Azeem Rafiq claims

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned with immediate effect, as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the club continues to grow.

Hutton was this week called to appear in front of the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to explain Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s claims and the independent report into the matter.

He has now decided to leave his post, citing frustration at board members and senior management.

“Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect.

“There has been a constant unwillingness from the Executive members of the Board and senior management at the Club to apologise, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward.

“For much of my time at the Club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge.”

