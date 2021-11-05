CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Questions to Ask When Choosing a Middle School for Your Child

By heather
coolprogeny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it feels like we’ve just settled into the school routine this year, parents of fifth graders (and, let’s be honest, even fourth graders) are starting to think about the next big milestone: MIDDLE SCHOOL. It can be overwhelming to think of your “little one” heading into sixth grade...

coolprogeny.com

Comments / 0

WRAL

Man entered Durham School of the Arts middle school bathrooms to ask students inappropriate questions, school officials say

Durham, N.C. — A man entered a bathroom at the Durham School of the Arts Thursday afternoon while middle school students were inside and asked them inappropriate questions, officials with Durham Public Schools said. The man "startled some students" and violated their privacy, according to DPS spokesperson Chip Sudderth. "We’ve...
DURHAM, NC
dailypostathenian.com

Five tips for keeping your child motivated in school

Part of being a parent is being your child’s biggest cheerleader, encourager and motivator. Our kids have a lot going on in their lives and staying motivated in school can be a challenge. It’s a responsibility and a privilege to come alongside and help them discover what motivates them. If...
EDUCATION
live5news.com

Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress

ATLANTA (WSB) – A bus full of students was heading to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The heroic actions of two middle schoolers saved their bus driver’s life. “I looked down, and Miss Julie’s face is just like bright red and like shaking,” bus rider Conner Doss...
ACCIDENTS
NBC Miami

Broward Schools No Longer Requiring Masks for Students

Broward County Public Schools is no longer requiring — but "strongly encouraging" — masks for students at all levels starting Nov. 20. School board members passed the motion Tuesday, citing plummeting COVID-19 cases in the county, the decreasing number of kids in quarantine, and the availability of the vaccine to students ages 5 and up.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Longview Daily News

Kelso middle school students start community campaign to honor veterans; ask community to participate

Kelso middle school students are honoring local veterans in several ways this year, and are asking the community to join in. Students in the leadership group at Huntington Middle School are writing thank you cards, painting rocks and making a display of local names on the school’s front window this year in advance of Veteran’s Day on Thursday.
KELSO, WA
CBS Miami

Masks Now Optional For All Public School Students In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a news conference Tuesday to say that masks are now optional for elementary school students. The announcement came as COVID-19 positivity rates continue to fall and COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those five years of age and older. “The Superintendent’s decision today has been based on the continued decrease in positivity rates, hospitalizations, and other metrics established by medical experts. As we continue to trend in the correct direction, we will also need to prioritize safety by recommending that children and adults get vaccinated while still maintaining mask-wearing to optimize prevention against COVID-19,”...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

Some Mass. School Districts Will Host COVID Vaccine Clinics For Kids 5-11

SALEM (CBS) – As the state opens roughly 500 different locations to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19, one familiar place will play a part in the distribution: their schools. Cities and towns like Salem, Cambridge, and Littleton have already announced vaccine clinics to be held for the younger age group at their schools. “Right away we were looking for a way to get access to our families at the schools, directly at the schools,” said Salem superintendent of schools Dr. Stephen Zrike. “The timing could not be better. We are going into the winter season, into the holidays.” Salem has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Students Found With Possible Cannabis-Infused Candy At Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Eight students at a Charles County elementary school were found passing around what appeared to be cannabis-infused candy Monday, officials said. According to officials at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, during recess, a teacher witnessed students passing around what appeared to be candy. During a further inspection, the teacher noticed the bag included a label that indicated it contained “edible candy,” which contains cannabis that can be ingested. The teacher confiscated the candy and reported the incident to administrators who then contacted 911 for medical assistance. The school was placed in a “hold status” as a precaution during the investigation, officials said. None of the eight students allegedly involved were taken by EMS for medical students. They were all released to their parents. School officials said they are still working with police to investigate the incident. It is unclear at this time how many, if any, of the students ingested the candy. Officials also said they do not have any type of confirmation that the item we confiscated from the students is an actual edible.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Boston

Hundreds Of Kids Ages 5-11 Get Vaccinated At Littleton School Clinic

LITTLETON (CBS) – When the town of Littleton first opened up appointments for its kids’ vaccine clinic at the Littleton Middle School, the 100 available appointments were gone within 30 minutes. “The response that we got when we started booking clinics was overwhelming,” said Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi Jr. The response was so overwhelming, in fact, that the town called upon the Department of Public Health’s “Vax Bus” to accommodate hundreds of additional families who wanted a first dose for their kids. “We were just thrilled because we feel like as a family now, we are just going to be that...
LITTLETON, MA
CBS Miami

Broward Begins On-Campus COVID Vaccinations At Select Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available at a dozen Broward schools a day after the School Board voted to make masks optional for all grades beginning November 20. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, vaccinations are underway for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Some parents told CBS4 they support the on-campus vaccinations. “I try to be as balanced as possible, but I am extremely pro-vaccination and I think it’s great,” parent David Levens....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

