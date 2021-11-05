Great Outdoors RV Superstore at Fingerlakes Mall shuts down

There’s one less store at the Fingerlakes Mall.

The troubled shopping center, which was once thriving a couple decades ago, saw Great Outdoors RV Superstore shut down.

The store left the mall in late October after the passing of co-owner Jerry Fitzpatrick.

According to mall management, the store’s exit was a surprise, especially with how good sales had been during the pandemic.

Fingerlakes Mall General Manager Rene Patterson told The Citizen that the entire situation came as a surprise.

Wilkins Recreational purchased the store. It had been operating in the former Sears space since 2015.

