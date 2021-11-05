CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Great Outdoors RV Superstore at Fingerlakes Mall shuts down

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

There’s one less store at the Fingerlakes Mall.

The troubled shopping center, which was once thriving a couple decades ago, saw Great Outdoors RV Superstore shut down.

The store left the mall in late October after the passing of co-owner Jerry Fitzpatrick.

According to mall management, the store’s exit was a surprise, especially with how good sales had been during the pandemic.

Fingerlakes Mall General Manager Rene Patterson told The Citizen that the entire situation came as a surprise.

Wilkins Recreational purchased the store. It had been operating in the former Sears space since 2015.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Phil Povero returning as Ontario County Sheriff after Henderson resignation

Ontario County Judge Brian Dennis has appointed longtime Sheriff Phil Povero, who retired just a few years ago, to the ... MORE

New York among 33 states considering end to daylight saving time: Lawmakers say time to end ‘very cumbersome practice’

Daylight saving time ends tonight. Now, some lawmakers say it’s time to end the practice of turning clocks back on ... MORE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNuYg_0cnQAg1I00
Canandaigua football wins third straight Section V title

The Canandaigua Braves cruised to a 41-14 victory over the Spencerport Rangers in the Section V Class A2 championship game on ... MORE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIFCY_0cnQAg1I00

Fatal boat crash, serious horse-and-buggy collision both remain open investigations, Sheriff Spike says

Two major cases involving fatalities and serious injuries could be heard by a grand jury in Yates County. That was ...

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Bagels and Cakes

Bagels and Cakes closed early in the week after weekend fire. A small kitchen fire shut down a popular restaurant in Geneva for a few days. While damage wasn’t significant, it was enough to cause Bagels and Cakes to take a few days to get things back in order. Firefighters with the White ...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Business
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Business
FingerLakes1.com

Taylor House Conference Center unveiled by Inns of Aurora in Cayuga County

The Inns of Aurora announced the opening of the Taylor House Conference Center this week. Taylor House Conference Center is situated in the center of the historic Village of Aurora, featuring charming views of the Village and Cayuga Lake. The Greek Revival building, built in 1838 as a magnificent home, today features two floors of modern meeting and event space. Masterfully intertwined with state-of-the-art technology, original architectural details — including monumental Ionic columns, nine fireplaces, finely detailed crown moldings, and intricate plasterwork — set the stage for productive and inspired meetings. Several pieces of original modern art from the collection of Pleasant Rowland, founder of the Inns of Aurora, enhance the interiors.
AURORA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Price Chopper

Tops Friendly Market, Price Chopper merger now complete: Here’s what will change at local stores. The merger between Tops Markets and Price Chopper is complete. The grocery chains will be overseen by a new company formed in the merger called Northeast Grocery Inc. The merger was initially announced last winter, as leaders said it ‘just made sense’ ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#The Mall#Shopping Center#Fingerlakes Mall#Wilkins Recreational#Sears#Ontario County Sheriff#The Canandaigua Braves#The Spencerport Rangers
FingerLakes1.com

Tops Friendly Market

Tops Friendly Market, Price Chopper merger now complete: Here’s what will change at local stores. The merger between Tops Markets and Price Chopper is complete. The grocery chains will be overseen by a new company formed in the merger called Northeast Grocery Inc. The merger was initially announced last winter, as leaders said it ‘just made sense’ ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FingerLakes1.com

SAFETY MOMENT: Snow and ice conditions

As mother nature turns down the thermostat, our team recognizes some site specific cold weather behaviors such as slowing down be it on foot or driving. There are many snow & ice safety tips that are constant no matter at work, home or play:. – Use proper clothing and footwear.
ENVIRONMENT
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy