CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

France's benchmark equity index breaches 7,000 points barrier for first time in its history

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - France’s benchmark CAC-40 equity index breached the 7,000 points barrier for the first time in its history on Friday, as European stock markets set new record highs on the view that interest rate increases are not imminent.

The CAC-40 was up 0.2 percent at 7,002.21 points by 0813 GMT, marking a new record high set by the index. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Equity benchmark indices close in red, Sensex down by 80 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Indian equity market closed in red on Wednesday as the metal, realty, basic material and consumer durables sector shares plummeted. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 27.10...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#European
Reuters

DAZN faces Italian backlash over plans to tighten accounts policy

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Plans by DAZN to clamp down on suspected abuses of subscriptions have prompted a backlash in Italy where the sports streaming service shows top flight soccer. Backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, DAZN this year won the rights to screen Serie A live matches in Italy...
SOCCER
columbuspost.com

The world’s largest cruise ship sails for the first time in France

The Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship. On Friday, a monster named Schiff traveled to France for the first time. “Miracle of the Cheese” will be used in the Far East from 2022. 7/7. The ship also has the first nature park in the high seas –...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
albuquerquenews.net

Muhurat Trading: Equity benchmark indices close in green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): The special session of Muhurat Trading ended with the key indices including the auto sector and consumer discretionary goods and services gaining substantially. The special trading window marks the beginning of Samvat 2078. It is the Hindu calendar that starts on Diwali. At the...
STOCKS
ifn.news

Air France introduces its first Airbus A220

Air France has introduced its very first Airbus A220 into commercial service on Sunday, 31st October. The first flight of the brand new aircraft took off in the morning from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), heading to Berlin Brandenburg (BER), its first destination, before flying back to Paris. A second trip was operated to Venice and back. Further routes to be served by the A220 include Barcelona, Madrid and Milan. More routes will follow as Air France receives more aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bostonnews.net

Asian stock markets falter, benchmark Japanese index falls nearly 1%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were unwanted on Thursday. All the major indices edged lower. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dived 278.15 points or 0.96 percent to 28,820.09. The Australian All Ordinaries fell 18.30 points or 0.24 percent to 7,739.70. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was still...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK sells inflation-linked bond with record negative real yield

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain sold a 10-year inflation-linked government bond at auction on Thursday with a record negative real yield, meaning investors who hold the debt until maturity will face record losses in inflation-adjusted terms. The Debt Management Office sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of the 0.125%...
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Fine Wine’s Benchmark Index Sets a New Record

Fine wine prices have risen consistently over the past 17 months, the market’s most bullish period to date, with the Liv-ex 100 closing October at new heights. The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 index, which tracks the price performance of the 100 most sought-after fine wines on the secondary market, rose 2.2% in October to close at 372.44 – an all time high.
DRINKS
Reuters

Turkish defence firm to test sea-based drones as orders swell

ISTANBUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish defence company whose armed drones were decisive in conflicts in Azerbaijan and Libya will soon test-fly two new unmanned aircraft that will extend Turkey's drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations, its CEO said on Wednesday. Haluk Bayraktar, one of two engineer brothers...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy