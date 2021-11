Education dollars spent in the wrong directions are not only unfruitful but disappointing too. What a waste our politicians have done to us and our young service personnel by being in Afghanistan. We spent $2.2 trillion over the last 20 years and numerous lives sacrificed at the altar of globalization. All for what? Alexander the Great could not do any better there centuries ago. Now $88 billion was spent training and educating the military there for these same 20 years and they are giving up the whole country in 30 days. Damn! I’m mad. And you should be too. Our youths deserve better. A war fought for no known reason should not be fought.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO