UK house prices jump 0.9% in October: Halifax

The average house price across Britain is expected to be more than £40,000 higher in five years’ time, breaking through the £370,000 mark, according to a forecast.Giving its predictions up to 2026, Savills predicts that the typical property value will increase from £327,838 in 2021 to reach £370,785.The property group expects the north-south divide in property prices to continue to shrink over the next five years, with affordability constraints in London where house prices are already high compared with elsewhere in Britain, keeping a lid on price growth.However, after a longer period of sluggish growth, Savills expects that prime...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO