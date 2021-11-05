CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK house prices jump 0.9% in October: Halifax

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose for a fourth month running in October in the latest sign of strong momentum in the housing market, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday. House prices rose by 0.9% month-on-month in October...

mansionglobal.com

London’s Luxury Homes Forecasted to Gain 24% in Value by 2026

The rip-roaring real estate market conditions across the U.K. may have conspicuously overlooked London—but a renaissance is on the horizon for the capital city’s high-end market, according to a forecast Tuesday from Savills. Over the next five years, property price growth across prime central London is expected to outperform all...
The Independent

Average house price forecast to increase by over £40,000 in next five years

The average house price across Britain is expected to be more than £40,000 higher in five years’ time, breaking through the £370,000 mark, according to a forecast.Giving its predictions up to 2026, Savills predicts that the typical property value will increase from £327,838 in 2021 to reach £370,785.The property group expects the north-south divide in property prices to continue to shrink over the next five years, with affordability constraints in London where house prices are already high compared with elsewhere in Britain, keeping a lid on price growth.However, after a longer period of sluggish growth, Savills expects that prime...
StreetInsider.com

D.R. Horton profit jumps as house shortages fuel price surge

(Reuters) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc posted a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages. Demand for housing remains strong as home buyers take advantage of low mortgage rates before the...
Refinery29

The UK’s Average House Price Just Reached A Record High

It's no secret that getting on the property ladder is incredibly difficult without help from the bank of mum and dad. Forever renting is fast becoming the new normal as house prices continue to rise. In fact, the average house price in the UK has just reached £250,000 for the...
themreport.com

Report: Housing Inventory and Prices Down In October

Weary homeseekers aren’t going to see any relief soon as the latest Market Pulse report from. HouseCanary, a real estate valuation brokerage whose team of economists regularly researches and reports industry trends, found that inventory levels dropped again last month to near record low levels. HouseCanary predicts that this negative...
yourmoney.com

Average UK house price surpasses £270,000

According to Halifax’s latest house price index, this is the first time average house prices have exceeded £270,000 in its reporting and it is the fourth consecutive month of price rises this year. Average house prices in the UK are now pegged at £270,027, which is up 0.9% month-on-month and...
WOKV

Consumer prices soar 6.2% in October, largest jump since November 1990

NEW YORK — Consumer prices continued to climb at an alarmingly rapid pace last month, according to data from the Labor Department on Wednesday, as inflation woes have cast a shadow over the post-pandemic economic recovery. The Consumer Price Index, often used as an inflation barometer as it measures the...
jack1065.com

China real estate firms may issue inter-bank market debt – Securities Times

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Some real estate companies disclosed plans to issue debt in the inter-bank market at a meeting with China’s inter-bank bond market regulator, the Securities Times reported on Wednesday. The meeting on Tuesday heralded the loosening of domestic bond policies, the Securities Times said, citing a person in the...
aba.com

Consumer Prices Rise in October

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 6.2%. Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in October after increasing 0.2%...
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
goldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: October 25 - October 29

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to October, prices […]
