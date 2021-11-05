Kate Dempsey and Mitch Sammons: Construction and conservation agree: Now is the time to invest in infrastructure

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on November 5, 2021, which then sent the legislation to President Biden to be signed. The legislation will provide $973 billion over five years from the fiscal year 2022 through the fiscal year 2026, including $550 billion in new investments for all modes of transportation, water, power and energy, environmental remediation, public lands, broadband, and resilience. In addition to providing authorizations for a wide variety of programs, the legislation will also make supplemental appropriations to several federal agencies: U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Transportation. What does this mean for Louisiana?

