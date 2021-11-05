CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Dempsey and Mitch Sammons: Construction and conservation agree: Now is the time to invest in infrastructure

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur organizations were both founded in Maine shortly after World War II. Since then, we have worked on separate tracks to improve Mainers’ quality of life — supporting economic development through construction, and preserving access to natural places through conservation. Maintaining “the way life should be” depends on both...

www.sunjournal.com

mauinow.com

Highlights of Bipartisan Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

On Friday, Nov. 5, the US House of Representatives passed the Senate version of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs and deal with the climate crisis while turning it into an economic opportunity. Hawaiʻi’s two representatives, Ed Case and Kaialiʻi Kahele, both voted in favor of the bill.
KEYC

Minnesota leaders promote new infrastructure investments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips (MN-03) and Angie Craig (MN-02) hosted an event with the Minnesota Department of Transportation commissioner to promote new investments. The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 is designed to tackle big-ticket items such as expanding high-speed internet...
enewspf.com

Rep. Kelly Announces Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Investments for Illinois

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Tuesday, Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), announced critical investments for Illinois that have been included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Rep. Kelly voted to pass last Friday. Illinois recently received a C- rating on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers and is set to receive billions of dollars in investment through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
ocj.com

Infrastructure bill investments bring necessary updates for agriculture

The Infrastructure & Jobs Investment Act was approved Friday in a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives, after being passed by the Senate in August, and now goes to the President’s desk for his signature. The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) was pleased to see investments in several soy-related areas contained in key parts of the bill, including $110 billion in funding for roads and bridges and $17 billion for ports and waterways. These investments will help update the multimodal transportation network on which the soybean industry relies. Importantly, the bill did not increase the tax burden on farmers, a key point of advocacy for OSA as Congress has considered funding bills over the past few months.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin sewer customers to see increase on bill

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin sewer customers will see another 5% increase on their wastewater bill. It’s the second time in less than two years the City of Joplin has raised its sewer rate, following study recommendations. Customers will see this latest 5% increase starting January 1, 2022. “Sewer rates are...
JOPLIN, MO
Sun-Journal

Bob Mennealy: Consumer-owned utility should replace CMP

By now the election in which Central Maine Power spent mega bucks misrepresenting about Question 1 will be over. Perhaps now it is indeed time to move forward with the proposed consumer-owned utility to replace CMP; such a proposal passed the Legislature this year. CMP’s project mainly benefits its own’s...
LEWISTON, ME
capitalpress.com

How the infrastructure package invests in farming, rural communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Included in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is money for a massive upgrade of U.S. roads, bridges and other facilities, but it also includes items that are important to the nation's farmers and ranchers. The bill, HR 3684, already passed the Senate 69-30, and is on its...
Portland Tribune

Q&A: Oregon federal infrastructure investments

A lot of decisions remain to be made on spending the state's 5.4 billion share of the federal act. Oregon will receive more than $5.4 billion over the next five years from the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved by Congress late Friday, Nov. 5. According to...
etftrends.com

A Breakdown of Investment Risks in Energy Infrastructure

There are a variety of ways to invest in the energy infrastructure industry, all with different levels and types of exposures, but as with any investment, it’s important to understand the risks. The energy infrastructure industry is one that carries unique and potentially complex risk, and while most scenarios are very unlikely to happen, it is important to understand the potential risk involved in order to make the best-informed decisions. Alerian helps break down the risks when investing within EI in an educational guideline for investors and advisors considering EI exposure in their portfolios.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sun-Journal

Farmington Planning Board approves latest solar project

FARMINGTON — The Planning Board on Monday unanimously approved an amended solar project application submitted by Allen Tate with Clearwater Solar Partners. Selectmen had considered seeking a moratorium on solar projects because of concerns by abutters regarding this latest proposal. They voted not to do so after learning addendums to the project would be submitted to address those concerns.
FARMINGTON, ME
houmatimes.com

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Allocates Billions to Louisiana

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on November 5, 2021, which then sent the legislation to President Biden to be signed. The legislation will provide $973 billion over five years from the fiscal year 2022 through the fiscal year 2026, including $550 billion in new investments for all modes of transportation, water, power and energy, environmental remediation, public lands, broadband, and resilience. In addition to providing authorizations for a wide variety of programs, the legislation will also make supplemental appropriations to several federal agencies: U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Transportation. What does this mean for Louisiana?
LOUISIANA STATE
Sun-Journal

Farmington board says ‘no’ to solar moratorium

FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted 3-1 Wednesday, Nov. 3, to not put a moratorium on solar farms. In favor were Selectmen Michael Fogg, Scott Landry and Matthew Smith. Selectman Joshua Bell was opposed while Selectman Stephan Bunker was absent. At the Oct. 26 meeting, several landowners addressed the board with their...
FARMINGTON, ME
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Committee approves plan to invest in Rockford infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officials are investing more money into the city’s infrastructure. The “Capital Improvement Program” was approved by the Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday night, and more than $248 million will be reinvested into the city’s infrastructure over the next five years, from drinking water to improving roads. “When you look […]
ROCKFORD, IL
sjnewsonline.com

Arensdorf Construction has likely built the base of most of Pratt's infrastructure

Brian Aresndorf started Arensdorf Construction in Pratt in 2008. The business deals in all avenues of concrete, and chances are that Arensdorf has had a hand in building most sidewalks, park walkways, curbs, retaining walls, foundations, driveways, roads, and indoor floors found within 30 miles of Pratt today. The business...
PRATT, KS
Aviation Week

NBAA Lauds Passage Of Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) hailed the final passage by the U.S. House of Representatives of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that contains measures to support efforts to attract and retain aviation workers, fund improvements for general aviation airports and spur... Subscription Required. NBAA Lauds Passage Of Infrastructure...
ECONOMY

