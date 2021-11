DENVER (CBS4)- Get ready for a week of extremes across Colorado. A strong high pressure ridge delivered high temperatures just a few degrees shy of record territory on Monday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Denver’s high made it into the mid-70s just for degrees away from the record high despite a day of a persistent mountain wave cloud. Credit: CBS4 As our current high pressure ridge moves east on Tuesday strong southwesterly winds will be ramping up across the state. Credit: CBS4 The combination of strong winds, warm temps and low relative humidity will create a higher fire danger along the I-25 corridor including the Denver metro area...

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO