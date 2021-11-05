CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, OH

Geneva teachers strike: Agreement reached; no school for students Friday

By Darren Sweeney
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13e4ou_0cnQ6dBo00

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — Geneva City Schools canceled class for students early Friday as the district announced an agreement had been reached with the Geneva Area Teachers Association to end the two-day strike.

Teachers hit the picket line on Wednesday. They were upset about having to teach in person and remotely simultaneously.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams breaks down as he announces he’s leaving: ‘I’m going to miss you guys’

On Thursday, some students at the high school walked out in protest .

“I look forward to both parties working together with the community to move past this unfortunate situation in order to begin the healing process and work toward common goals in the district,” Dr. Terri Hrina-Treharn, superintendent, said in a news release. “This includes working together for the betterment of our students in a respectful and professional manner.”

In a news release provided by the district, union president Zack Mansky said teachers were looking forward to getting back to work.

“This was a difficult process that took the work of many, but we are glad that a deal has been reached,” he said. “We hope that the parties can partner with our community to heal and rebuild our district into the top-tier school district that Geneva has always been.”

Here’s what you can get during Walmart’s early Black Friday deals

The district said specific details of the three-year contract would be released once the board of education and union members had a chance to review it.

Administrators and classified staff were told to report to work at their regular time on Friday. Certified staff were told to report on a two-hour delay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Is it legal for students to record cell phone video in public schools without permission?

Editor’s Note: The video above delves into the question, ‘Is it legal for students to record cell phone video in public schools without permission?‘ while the video below breaks down the answer. (WJW) – We’ve all seen viral cell phone videos of chaos inside a public school classroom. They typically generate significant attention from both […]
EDUCATION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy