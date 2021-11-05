Geneva teachers strike: Agreement reached; no school for students Friday

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — Geneva City Schools canceled class for students early Friday as the district announced an agreement had been reached with the Geneva Area Teachers Association to end the two-day strike.

Teachers hit the picket line on Wednesday. They were upset about having to teach in person and remotely simultaneously.

On Thursday, some students at the high school walked out in protest .

“I look forward to both parties working together with the community to move past this unfortunate situation in order to begin the healing process and work toward common goals in the district,” Dr. Terri Hrina-Treharn, superintendent, said in a news release. “This includes working together for the betterment of our students in a respectful and professional manner.”

In a news release provided by the district, union president Zack Mansky said teachers were looking forward to getting back to work.

“This was a difficult process that took the work of many, but we are glad that a deal has been reached,” he said. “We hope that the parties can partner with our community to heal and rebuild our district into the top-tier school district that Geneva has always been.”

The district said specific details of the three-year contract would be released once the board of education and union members had a chance to review it.

Administrators and classified staff were told to report to work at their regular time on Friday. Certified staff were told to report on a two-hour delay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.