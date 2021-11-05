Woman seriously hurt in crash on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officers are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously injured early Friday morning.

Hampton Police say they were notified around 12:25 a.m. for a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Big Bethel Road. The female occupant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Big Bethel Road was closed in both directions between Tupelo Circle and Welcome Way until 5 a.m. as crews investigated.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

