Woman seriously hurt in crash on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

By Matthew Twist
 11 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officers are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously injured early Friday morning.

Hampton Police say they were notified around 12:25 a.m. for a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Big Bethel Road. The female occupant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Big Bethel Road was closed in both directions between Tupelo Circle and Welcome Way until 5 a.m. as crews investigated.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

