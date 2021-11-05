CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cancun shooting: 2 killed in apparent drug ‘execution’ on beach, vacationers flee

By Edmund DeMarche, Bradford Betz
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunfire erupted on an idyllic beach in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday that resulted in the killings of two suspected gang members and sent stunned tourists fleeing into nearby hotels for cover. "I’ve never been so scared, literally shaking," Mike Sington, who is a guest at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cancun shooting: Video shows moment gangsters opened fire on rival drug dealers outside luxury resort

Surveillance footage captured the moment a group of Mexican gangsters launched a shoot-out that left two suspected drug dealers dead and four Americans wounded at a resort in Mexico.Gunfire erupted on the beach by the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún in Puerto Morelos on 4 November, sending tourists scrambling for cover.Officials said a party of 10 to 15 armed criminals with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel arrived on the beach by boat and shot dead two suspected drug dealers in what’s been described as a targeted “execution”.Video from surveillance cameras on the property shows the alleged assassins wandering on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Gunmen ‘Stormed the Beach and Started Shooting’ at Cancun Resort

Hundreds of vacationers ran for cover during a shootout at a Hyatt hotel near the popular Mexican resort town of Cancun on Thursday afternoon. A group of 15 gunmen arrived on the beach by boat wearing ski masks, according to the local state prosecutor quoted in a report by the AP, to assassinate a couple of men “who had showed up saying they were the new dealers in the area.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mexico#Vacation#Hotels#Twitter#Reuters#Radio Formula#Mexican#The Associated Press
Fox News

NYC drug kingpin-turned-federal witness killed in Harlem drive-by shooting

A notorious former New York City drug kingpin-turned-federal witness was shot and killed Sunday after returning to his home turf in Harlem, according to several reports. Alberto "Alpo" Martinez, who once ran a cocaine-dealing empire that stretched from New York City to Washington, D.C., for several decades, was shot around 3:30 a.m. while sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Dodge Ram on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem.
PUBLIC SAFETY
eturbonews.com

Two people killed in Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort shooting

The State Secretariat of Public Security in Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo said two people who are “presumed to be drug dealers” were killed but added that no tourists were seriously injured or kidnapped. The shooting was reported at the vicinity of a 5-star Cancun hotel on Thursday afternoon. Resort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newsnet5

2 people killed on popular Cancun beach, authorities say

Tourists ran for cover after gunshots rang out on a Cancun beach Thursday. Mexican authorities said two people were killed on the beach near the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun hotel. Both men are suspected to be drug dealers, according to police. The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun hotel is a popular...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KETV.com

Man describes what he saw after shooting at Cancun resort

CANCÚN, Q.R. — Confused and alarmed vacationers have taken cover at a Hyatt Resort in Cancun, and a Cincinnati man is sharing what he saw and heard. This happened after a confrontation between drug dealers escalated into violence and gunfire Thursday. "Swat teams came and the marines were here and...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Cancun: Resort guests take shelter in lobby as two dead in rival drug gang beach melee ​- follow live

Guests at a Cancun resort were ordered to shelter in place after reports of armed men on the beach, according to people staying at the oceanfront hotel.The incident unfolded at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera resort in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday afternoon with guests posting video of the incident to Twitter.“All guests and employees told to duck, and we’re all taken to hiding places at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. Active shooter? Terrorist or kidnapping threat? They’re not telling us anything,” tweeted former NBC executive Mike Sington.“Active shooter at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. All guests confined to lobby now. Hotel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

2 killed by gunfire close to ritzy resort near Cancun

A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang. The dramatic shooting attack sent tourists scrambling for cover at the resort of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun. The two suspected drug […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Cancun beach shootout between alleged cartels sends guests scrambling

Hotel guests in towels and bathing suits fled for cover inside two resorts south of Cancún Thursday after gunmen allegedly from rival drug cartels exchanged fire on the beach. The attorney general’s office for the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement that two men died in a confrontation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Four Americans Injured in Wild Shooting at Cancun Resort

A terrifying shootout at a luxury Mexican beach resort on Thursday left four Americans injured, with one hospitalized in stable condition after being hit with a stray bullet, according to a U.S. official cited by ABC News. A spokesman for Vacaya, an LGBT tour company that had clients at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, where the gunfire erupted, told The Daily Beast that one of the vacationers in its group had been hospitalized but did not provide specifics about their injuries. The other three people sustained minor injuries. Bullets began flying when as many as 15 members of a local drug gang showed up to claim its turf, assassinating two suspected drug dealers on the beach outside the hotel, Quintana Roo police said. One died on the beach. The other reportedly died inside the Hyatt, where he apparently fled to escape the gunmen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelPulse

Tourism, Hotel Officials Discuss Safety in Mexico After Cancun Shooting

In the aftermath of a gang-related drug shooting on the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun beach in Puerto Morelos, tourism and hotel officials are underscoring that safety is the top priority at Mexican Caribbean destinations, while travel advisors are putting the situation in perspective for their clients. “The safety of our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Cancun woman killed in targeted shooting attack

Cancun, Q.R. — A woman was shot to death in a targeted attack Saturday night while walking in a residential subdivision of Cancun. The woman, who has not been identified, was allegedly shot by subjects on a motorcycle. The incident was recorded around 11:00 p.m. in Region 107 of Cancun....
HEALTH SERVICES
Marietta Daily Journal

Tourists flee as shootout on Mexico beach kills 2 drug dealers

MEXICO CITY — Two presumed drug dealers were killed in a shootout on a beach in the Riviera Maya, sending bystanders from nearby luxury hotels running for cover, the latest sign that violence is escalating across Mexico’s most coveted resorts. No one else was seriously wounded, officials from Quintana Roo...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

661K+
Followers
125K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy