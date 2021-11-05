Cancun shooting: 2 killed in apparent drug ‘execution’ on beach, vacationers flee

A terrifying shootout at a luxury Mexican beach resort on Thursday left four Americans injured, with one hospitalized in stable condition after being hit with a stray bullet, according to a U.S. official cited by ABC News. A spokesman for Vacaya, an LGBT tour company that had clients at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, where the gunfire erupted, told The Daily Beast that one of the vacationers in its group had been hospitalized but did not provide specifics about their injuries. The other three people sustained minor injuries. Bullets began flying when as many as 15 members of a local drug gang showed up to claim its turf, assassinating two suspected drug dealers on the beach outside the hotel, Quintana Roo police said. One died on the beach. The other reportedly died inside the Hyatt, where he apparently fled to escape the gunmen.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO