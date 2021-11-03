CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gigi Hadid WON’T Cut Off Zayn Malik Following Yolanda Altercation!

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigi Hadid won’t let her daughter grow up without a father, no matter how messy the situation between Zayn Malik and her mother Yolanda Hadid has gotten. As we’ve been reporting, the One Direction star and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum made headlines last week after TMZ reported on...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

The scathing post Bella Hadid fans think is aimed at sister Gigi's ex Zayn Malik, more news

Bella Hadid posts 'work on yourself' amid Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid split drama. On Oct. 28, amid reports of an altercation between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and news Gigi and Zayn have split, Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, posted a relationship quote on her Instagram Stories. "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," the quote read, according to Us Weekly. Bella later deleted the post, but the Daily Mail reports she and her brother, Anwar Hadid, have both unfollowed Zayn on social media. Zayn's sister seemingly referenced the family drama as well, when she shared a post that read, "Karma comes after everyone eventually." The apparent social media reactions came on the heels of TMZ's claim Zayn "struck" Yolanda during an argument. Zayn has since denied the allegations and asked fans to give the family some privacy for "healing" purposes. A rep for Gigi told People in a statement, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," the daughter she shares with Zayn, and "asks for privacy during this time." On Oct. 29, NBC News cited court documents showing Zayn pleaded no contest to "harassing" Gigi and Yolanda during the altercation at the former couple's home in Pennsylvania on Sept. 29. The outlet reports Zayn was fined and placed on 360 days of probation. He'll also need to take an anger management course, be screened for a domestic violence supervision program and refrain from contacting Yolanda and a man who was involved in the argument, who's believed to be a bodyguard.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence Amid Breakup Rumors as Zayn Malik Denies 'Striking' Gigi's Mom Yolanda

Gigi and Zayn have been involved in an on-and-off relationship since 2015 and share one-year-old daughter Khai. It quickly became on of the messiest stories throughout the day Thursday, and finally Gigi Hadid has weighed in after Zayn Malik vehemently denied that he struck her mother, Yolanda. This after Yolanda accused the former One Direction band member of just that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Gigi Hadid
Ok Magazine

Gigi Hadid Releases Statement About Alleged Altercation Between Boyfriend Zayn Malik & Mother Yolanda Hadid As The Singer Is Reportedly Battling 'Personal Demons'

OK - Gigi Hadid Worried Zayn Malik Is 'Shooting Himself In The Foot' After Dissing The Grammys. Gigi Hadid Worried Zayn Malik Is 'Shooting Himself In The Foot' After Dissing The Grammys. Gigi Hadid has broken her silence about the alleged fight between her boyfriend Zayn Malik and her mother...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Gigi Hadid’s Boyfriend Zayn Malik Reportedly “Struck” Yolanda Hadid; Zayn Responds To Press “Leak”

It’s been many moons since Yolanda Hadid appeared as a regular on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We watched her battle Lyme disease and show her love of lemons in a way that probably made Shannon Beador jealous. She’s a mother of two supermodels and was a chill, yet stern voice on a show […] The post Gigi Hadid’s Boyfriend Zayn Malik Reportedly “Struck” Yolanda Hadid; Zayn Responds To Press “Leak” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Radar Online.com

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Call It Quits After The Former One Direction Singer Allegedly 'Struck' Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly called it quits after the former One Direction singer's alleged violent altercation with the model's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The Real Housewives alum claims her daughter's baby daddy "struck her" during a tense argument while Gigi was not at home, and also admitted she had considered filing a report with the police over the incident.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Paris Hilton’s wedding dress and bridesmaids revealed

Paris Hilton — who, as Page Six just reported, changed her wedding venue at the last minute — seems to be making some other decisions precariously close to her wedding date next Thursday. A source tells us the bride is still mulling whether to don a Valentino or Oscar de...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Zayn And Gigi#Tmz#Innerestingly
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy