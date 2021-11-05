CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New Tom Hanks adventure film 'Finch' premieres on Apple TV+

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Finch" has made its worldwide premiere on Apple TV+. The drama stars Tom Hanks in an adventure to save his family on a desolate planet. "Finch," the new adventure drama film starring Tom Hanks, is now streaming on Apple TV+. The film stars Hanks, his dog, and a robot...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Amazon Prime Video For November 2021: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More

Amazon Prime Video’s October 2021 schedule features a raft of Alien movies, two Nutty Professors and an extra helping of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way and its sequel. Prime originals scheduled right around Thanksgiving include season 3 of Hanna, Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus, plus the original movies Anni da cane and Burning. For the full list of new programming for November, see below. November 1 Movies 50/50 (2011) Alien (1979) Alien 3 (1992) Alien Resurrection (1997) Alien Vs. Predator (2004) Alpha Dog (2005) American Assassin (2017) Born On The Fourth Of July (1989) Bringing Down The House (2003) Casanova, Last Love (2021) Cast Away (2000) Children Of Men (2006) Crazy, Stupid, Love...
TV & VIDEOS
KING-5

Watch Tom Hanks meet a cute dog during an interview about 'Finch'

SEATTLE — Need one more reason to love Tom Hanks?. More specifically, one dog – Seamus, a rescue animal who plays Hanks’ faithful companion in the post-apocalyptic drama “Finch.”. The Apple TV+ film follows a scientist and introvert (Finch) struggling to survive after a solar flare wipes out countless lives,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Film#American
Boston Herald

Tom Hanks credits canine co-star with ‘Finch’ authenticity

With this Friday’s “Finch,” Tom Hanks has a heartfelt man and his dog saga. Yet as simple and elemental as this story is, it takes Hollywood magic for it to work. “Finch,” Hanks, 65, explained in a Zoom press conference, “is a guy worried about the survival of his dog Greyhound. So he built a robot. So that the dog will be taken care of.”
PETS
CinemaBlend

Finch Streaming: How To Watch The New Tom Hanks Movie Online

Finch, the new Tom Hanks movie about an inventor who builds an android to join him and his dog on a cross-country journey in a post-apocalyptic world, is finally out in the wild after years of planning, filming, and multiple delayed release dates. But, unlike Hanks’ titular character, you don’t have to go out into a world decimated by the sun to watch the sci-fi adventure, as you can watch Finch streaming from the comfort (and safety) of your own home. Below we will break down how to catch the new movie from Miguel Sapochnik, the director behind the chaotic “Battle of the Bastards” on Game of Thrones.
TV & VIDEOS
pinalcentral.com

Finch — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

An epic adventure like no other. Stream Finch November 5 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Finch. Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family—his beloved dog and a newly created robot—in a dangerous and ravaged world. Subscribe...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Tom Hanks’ Finch is basically a live-action Futurama episode

Tom Hanks’ career is dotted with American Everyman characters he’s transformed into iconic, fantastical figures by presenting them in naturalistic and humane ways. The teenager living out his dream adult life in Big, a dying man willing to throw himself into a volcano in Joe Versus the Volcano, the man with a million lives in Forrest Gump, the classic American cowboy in the Toy Story franchise, a gangster in Road to Perdition, an FBI agent in Catch Me If You Can, famed newspaperman Ben Bradlee in The Post. They all have something in common, as ordinary people played in extraordinary ways. Few actors exist the way Hanks does, in that space between “instantly recognizable” and “consistently malleable.” His new sci-fi movie Finch is both strengthened and hampered by that duality.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ sci-fi movie ‘Finch’ starring Tom Hanks is out today

Tom Hank’s second motion picture on Apple TV+, Finch, premiered today on the streaming service. The sci-fi movie was acquired in May 2021 after a competitive auction. It is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powel, and produced by Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, and others. Apple...
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Tom Hanks Explains Why the Robot Matters, in a First Look at Finch

Tom Hanks Explains Why the Robot Matters, in a First Look at Finch. We are days away from the official release of Finch at AppleTV+. Today, the streamer debuted a featurette from the upcoming sci-fi movie featuring star Tom Hanks, and plenty of fresh footage. In addition to some clips from the film itself, the video has an abundance of behind-the-scenes peeks. After introducing his character, Hanks describes the engineer’s companions: a dog and a robot called Jeff. The actor also says that Finch needed to build a robot, ironically, to save his humanity. In the story, the trio will have to take a desperate trip to San Francisco to save themselves from certain death.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

New to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021: The Wheel of Time, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and More

November is a big month for Amazon Prime Video as it will see the premiere of the first season of The Wheel of Time, a new high fantasy series based on the novels from Robert Jordan. The show will follow Rosamund Pike's Moiraine as she and five other young men and women embark on a "dangerous, world-spanning journey." Oh, and one of the party's members is "prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."
TV & VIDEOS
Patriot Ledger

On Apple TV: Tom Hanks takes a post-apocalyptic road trip with his dog and robot in 'Finch'

Picture this: Tom Hanks, isolated in a desolate place with little food, dwindling optimism and a companion bearing the name of a major U.S. manufacturer. If you’re thinking “Cast Away,” you’re directly in the vicinity of the actor’s latest existential dilemma, “Finch.” But this is no “Cast Away,” it’s more a cheesy facsimile in which America’s favorite actor goes full-on doomsday, playing a post-apocalypse robotics engineer cheating the Grim Reaper while rushing to build a droid caretaker for his beloved pooch, Goodyear, after he’s gone.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Tom Hanks' Robo-Road Trip Makes the Most of Forgettable Finch

As climate chaos continues to spin out of control, the populace has begun splitting into a few groups. In the U.S., researchers initially dubbed these groups the Six Americas. By now, it’s down to about three: Those that’d prefer to keep their heads in the sand, those desperately shouting for change, and those profiting off of inaction at the expense of our global future. The post-apocalyptic Finch takes place in such a future, dominated by extreme weather and hot enough to pop popcorn off a stray hubcap, watching a man reckon with his choices as he’s confronted with mortality.
MOVIES
KICK AM 1530

Tom Hanks New Movie ‘Finch’ Begins in Post-Apocalyptic St. Louis

I just watched the new Tom Hanks movie "Finch". It's an excellent flick which has an unexpectedly local connection. It begins in a post-apocalyptic St. Louis. Seriously. I hate spoilers and advise you watch this yourself if you have the ability to. "Finch" just became available on Apple TV+. However, I can give you the initial backstory which really doesn't give anything vital away and that's the fact that "Finch" begins in a (hopefully) future St. Louis after it has been devasted by a cataclysmic event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
prrecordgazette.com

In Finch, Tom Hanks tackles the apocalypse in traditional laid-back fashion

There was a time when every new Tom Hanks movie – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood say, or The Post , or even a stinker like The Circle – was a cinematic event. But that was a pandemic ago. Since COVID, Hanks has been regularly coming to a streaming service near you, whether Netflix (the excellent News of the World ) or Apple TV+ (the so-so Greyhound ).
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy