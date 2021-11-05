CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK house prices jump 0.9% in October: Halifax

By Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose for a fourth month running in October in the latest sign of strong momentum in the housing market, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday. House prices rose by 0.9% month-on-month in October...

mansionglobal.com

London’s Luxury Homes Forecasted to Gain 24% in Value by 2026

The rip-roaring real estate market conditions across the U.K. may have conspicuously overlooked London—but a renaissance is on the horizon for the capital city’s high-end market, according to a forecast Tuesday from Savills. Over the next five years, property price growth across prime central London is expected to outperform all...
The Independent

Average house price forecast to increase by over £40,000 in next five years

The average house price across Britain is expected to be more than £40,000 higher in five years’ time, breaking through the £370,000 mark, according to a forecast.Giving its predictions up to 2026, Savills predicts that the typical property value will increase from £327,838 in 2021 to reach £370,785.The property group expects the north-south divide in property prices to continue to shrink over the next five years, with affordability constraints in London where house prices are already high compared with elsewhere in Britain, keeping a lid on price growth.However, after a longer period of sluggish growth, Savills expects that prime...
aba.com

Consumer Prices Rise in October

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 6.2%. Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in October after increasing 0.2%...
StreetInsider.com

D.R. Horton profit jumps as house shortages fuel price surge

(Reuters) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc posted a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages. Demand for housing remains strong as home buyers take advantage of low mortgage rates before the...
The Independent

Bank branch network dwindles further after another 267 closures

The number of bank branches in Britain shrank by another 5% in the spring after more than 250 were axed as the pandemic accelerated closures, new figures from the City watchdog have revealed.Data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shows that 267 bank and building society branches were closed permanently between April and June, leaving the overall network 4.55% smaller at 5,599.The closures meant less than two-thirds of the UK population (60.1%) are now within 2km of a bank branch, down from 61.8% in the first quarter of 2021.It also saw a drop in the proportion of those within 5km...
newschain

Average UK house price hits record £270,027 – index

The average UK house price hit a record high of £270,027 in October, according to an index. The average property value grew by 0.9% in October – showing an increase of more than £2,500 during the month, Halifax said. Annual house price inflation accelerated to 8.1%, from 7.4% in September.
ShareCast

Average UK house price tops £270,000 for first time - Halifax

The average UK house price topped £270,000 for the first time in October but demand looks set to cool, according to the latest figures from Halifax. House prices rose 0.9% on the month following a 1.7% increase in September. On the year, prices were 8.1% higher in October, up from 7.4% growth the month before.
Shropshire Star

Average UK house price passes £250,000 mark

The average house price in October was £250,311, marking a 9.9% annual increase and a 0.7% month-on-month uplift, Nationwide Building Society said. The price of a typical UK home has topped a quarter of million pounds for the first time, according to an index. The average house price in October...
The Guardian

UK house prices climb but outlook for market ‘extremely uncertain’

Average UK house prices defied expectations and continued to climb last month despite the phasing out of the government’s stamp duty holiday at the end of September. The continued increases mean that the price of an average home in the UK has risen above £250,000 for the first time on the building society Nationwide’s index.
roselawgroupreporter.com

10 cities with the biggest jump in home prices

Thanks to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, American housing markets have had to deal with a truly unprecedented situation (or, at least since the 1918 Spanish flu). While most housing markets experienced an initial dip in activity, over the last year many housing markets have experienced robust recovery, especially in terms of their prices. Using data from Redfin RDFN -0.6% , including median sale prices and year-over-year changes from September 2019 to September 2020, as well as other factors like available for-sale inventory, months of home supply, and numbers of new listings, we have identified the 10 cities that have seen their home prices rise the most over the last two years, measured in terms of both absolute dollar amounts and percentage growth. Read on the find out which cities have watched their home prices soar in 2021.
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to October, prices […]
