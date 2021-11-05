CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young activists to take spotlight for a day at U.N. climate talks

By Reuters
 5 days ago
GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Activists are taking over the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Friday, capping off a week of government pledges with a student march, youth-led presentations, and an iceberg shipped from Greenland to Glasgow’s River Clyde to dramatise the plight of the Arctic. “We’re expecting lots...

WEKU

Pope Francis is asking people to pray for the Earth as U.N. climate talks begin

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to pray so that "the cry of the Earth" is heard at the U.N. climate summit getting underway in Glasgow, Scotland. Francis in comments to the public in St. Peter's Square, on Sunday, noted that it was the first day of the crucial gathering. He told the crowd: "Let us pray so that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor" is heard by summit participants.
RELIGION
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
