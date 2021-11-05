CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil gains after OPEC+ holds firm on supply

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Friday, staging a partial recovery after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply and instead maintained plans for a gradual return of output halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude rose 53 cents or 0.7% to $81.07 a barrel by...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices projected to dip lower in the coming days: analyst

Gas prices are expected to "tiptoe" lower in the coming days as "oil remains off its $85 highs," GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan told FOX Business. Currently, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.41, according to GasBuddy data. Although the national average is about...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EIA expects U.S. power use to rise 3% in 2021 as economy recovers

(Reuters) - U.S. power usage will rise about 3% in 2021 as the economy grows following last year’s coronavirus demand destruction, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday. In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA projected power demand will climb to 3,921 billion kilowatthours (kWh) in 2021 and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Shore News Network

Oil prices steady ahead of U.S. inventory report

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady after earlier losses on Wednesday, as a potential drop in U.S. crude stocks and tighter supplies lent support. Brent crude futures were at $84.91 a barrel by 1439 GMT, up 13 cents, or 0.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.10.
TRAFFIC
rolling out

High gasoline prices not impacting consumer demand

Higher retail prices for gasoline remain a top issue for the White House, though analysts told Zenger they have not seen much of an impact on demand yet. Travel club AAA reported a national average retail price of $3.42 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Tuesday, up just a fraction from last week but $0.15 higher than this time last month.
GAS PRICE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Gas Prices#Oil Reserves#Reuters#Oanda#American#The White House#G20
oilmanmagazine.com

A Promising Future for the Oil Industry

The hydrocarbon industry has been a target of attack in the last three decades due to the increased concern over carbon emissions and other pollutants, and more than once the business has been buried when the market declines. There had never been such a great impact on the industry as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Biden says inflation 'top priority' as US prices hit 30-year high

President Joe Biden has made fighting US inflation his "top priority" after government data Wednesday showed it reached a 30-year high last month, underscoring the continued threat to his presidency and the economic recovery. "Inflation hurts Americans' pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me," Biden said after the report was released.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy