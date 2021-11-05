CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy! We got it! Let's keep it!

By Gary Franks Tribune News Service (TNS)
Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Today the USA is being asked to stop using one of our God-given treasures — our natural resources that produce energy, the driving force to our economic engine. Who is asking us to do this? Countries led by European nations that do not have a significant number of energy-producing natural resources...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
TheConversationAU

Can climate laggards change? Russia, like Australia, first needs to overcome significant domestic resistance

Former US president Barack Obama took specific aim at Russia at the Glasgow COP26 climate talks this week. According to Obama, the fact Russian President Vladimir Putin (as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping) declined to attend the conference reflects “a dangerous absence of urgency, a willingness to maintain the status quo” on climate action. As the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and one of the world’s top coal, oil, and gas producers and exporters, Russia is a key player in international climate action. Decarbonisation of carbon-intensive economies like Russia is crucial to reaching global emissions targets. But like Australia,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Franks
Person
Joe Biden
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
The Suburban Times

Keeping the lights on as we transition to a clean energy future – lessons from California

Shared by John M. DeVore, General Manager, Lakeview Light & Power. Recently, the state of California took the extraordinary step of walking back its clean energy laws and federal environmental regulations as the state’s electricity needs threatened to exceed available energy. Without this quick action, Californians faced brownouts. Overreliance on wind and solar failed in California, increasing carbon emissions as the state now has to temporarily operate carbon-emitting gas and diesel generators to support the grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Frederick News-Post

Fight climate change with nuclear power

What is the greater danger to our environment — safely stored nuclear waste or millions of additional tons of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere? Should we continue to burn coal and natural gas to produce our electrical power or should we be promoting more nuclear power?. Safely stored? Yes, spent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Production#Energy Resources#Nuclear Energy#European#Congress#Americans#Republicans#Christian
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Top US trade official noncommittal on next steps in China talks

US Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai on Wednesday remained noncommittal about what actions Washington might take if China failed to live up to the commitments made under a 2020 trade agreement.  In her comments on Wednesday, Tai reiterated the importance of the bilateral trade but gave no indication of a timetable for the discussions.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Jobs
InsideClimate News

Plans To Dig the Biggest Lithium Mine in the US Face Mounting Opposition

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nevada—Deep below the tangled roots of the old-growth sagebrush of Thacker Pass, in an extinct super-volcano, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium—a key element for the transition to clean energy. But above ground, a cluster of tents has risen in the Northern Nevada desert where, for eight months, environmental and tribal activists are protesting plans to mine it for “green” technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Watertown Daily Times

As the pandemic recedes, let's keep online access open

There is an old saying that necessity is the mother of invention. That is true for the pandemic, too. At some levels of local government, and certainly not all, during the pandemic, meetings of town boards, county boards, school boards, village boards and common councils, and even some committees switched to online broadcasts of meetings. It was done out of expediency and an abundance of caution.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy