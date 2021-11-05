CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Which missing persons do we care about? | Matters of Fact

Cover picture for the articleThe Gabrielle Petito story was a tragedy. Just to be clear. Not entirely so, however, for the national media. They found the saga of the strangled 22-year-old woman, and her long-missing "person of interest" boyfriend, an SEO windfall. Not entirely, either, for millions of viewers and scrollers. They were...

Watauga Democrat

Many missing persons cases don't get attention

CNN's Sara Sidner takes a closer look at two missing persons cases and why some receive mass media coverage while others do not. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
