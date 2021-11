An ACC battle is on tap between the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Field. Wake Forest, the leader in the ACC Atlantic Division, is 7-0 overall and 4-0 at home, while Duke is 3-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Blue Devils have lost three straight entering this matchup. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is up to No. 13 in the AP Poll as it continues to pile up points at an eye-popping rate.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO