Lewis Hamilton has played down his title fight with Max Vetstappen, saying it is not the most challenging he has faced in his career.Hamilton finished second just behind Verstappen at last weekend’s US Grand Prix to see the Dutchman extend his lead in the drivers’ championship to 12 points, with six races to go.The pair have come to blows a number of times on the track this season, most notably at Silverstone when Verstappen suffered a high-speed crash, and they went wheel to wheel in the opening forays in Texas too.But Hamilton played down the battle, saying he has experienced...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO