Fragments can be a powerful asset to any character in Blue Reflection: Second Light. Once equipped, they’ll provide boosts to specific abilities for whatever character they’re equipped on. These can help you turn the tide in any battle without even realizing it, but you’ll need to ensure each character has three equipped if you want to make the most of them. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you get as many Fragments as possible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO