Melbourne [Australia], November 10 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) has found Victoria player James Pattinson guilty of a Level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.Pattinson was charged and found guilty under Article 2.7 of the Code for throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match."Pattinson was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales held on November 5-8, 2021," read an official statement. He also received one suspension point and will be ineligible for selection in the Victoria vs New South Wales Marsh One-Day Cup match on November 12.

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO