MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It lasts mere seconds but can feel like minutes. Getting stuck at a red light, especially with no traffic around, is frustrating at times. We wanted to learn: How are traffic lights timed? And can drivers influence a light to change? Good Question. “There’s some weird stop lights, I don’t know why they’re still there, where it feels like you just sit there for five minutes at a time,” said driver Joey Dispirito. “Some people say nudging forward helps but I’m not sure how effective that is,” added Noah Hiniker. Will flashing your high beams at a red light get it to...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO