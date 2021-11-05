CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ATP Paris-Bercy 2021: Medvedev and Zverev stars of the day-4 HIGHLIGHTS

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the Paris-Rolex-Masters 2021, Hubert Hurkacz achieved a crucial success in the Masters race. The Pole - blocked by tension and very far from 100% - still managed to get the better of Dominik Koepfer 4-6 7-5 6-2. The winner of the Masters 1000 in Miami will see it in the...

Daniil Medvedev criticizes Paris-Bercy hard-court!

Daniil Medvedev is one of the main favorites at the Paris-Bercy ATP Masters 1000. Many are waiting for a rematch in the final compared to the US Open final against the world number one Novak Djokovic but the Russian had to do much more to get the better of the German Alexander Zverev, in the most anticipated semifinal of the day.
TENNIS
d1softballnews.com

Tennis: Djokovic revenge to Bercy, Medvedev knocked out

– The start is for the Russian who immediately snatches the serve from the Serbian by winning most of the extended exchanges. Nole seems to lean badly on the shots and Medvedev shoots forward 2-0, but Nole reacts immediately by showing all his repertoire: the number 1 in the world goes to the net, tries to play a different shot from the other, relies on the backhand in back and deeper and deeper strokes. For Djokovic recovering the break is child’s play and after 20 minutes of play, with a partial of 3 games to zero, Nole goes to lead 3-2. In the sixth game, right on the break point that would send Nole forward 4-2, the Russian suddenly finds the serve. With a quick slap, an ace and a winning serve, Medvedev gets out of trouble and grabs the 3-all. In the crucial moment of the set the determination of the Russian emerges who places a new break, flies ahead 5-3 and then closes with a very easy last turn. After 41 minutes, the world number 2 is ahead 6-4.
TENNIS
