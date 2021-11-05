ATP Paris-Bercy 2021: Medvedev and Zverev stars of the day-4 HIGHLIGHTS

– The start is for the Russian who immediately snatches the serve from the Serbian by winning most of the extended exchanges. Nole seems to lean badly on the shots and Medvedev shoots forward 2-0, but Nole reacts immediately by showing all his repertoire: the number 1 in the world goes to the net, tries to play a different shot from the other, relies on the backhand in back and deeper and deeper strokes. For Djokovic recovering the break is child’s play and after 20 minutes of play, with a partial of 3 games to zero, Nole goes to lead 3-2. In the sixth game, right on the break point that would send Nole forward 4-2, the Russian suddenly finds the serve. With a quick slap, an ace and a winning serve, Medvedev gets out of trouble and grabs the 3-all. In the crucial moment of the set the determination of the Russian emerges who places a new break, flies ahead 5-3 and then closes with a very easy last turn. After 41 minutes, the world number 2 is ahead 6-4.

