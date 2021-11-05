Letter: Lawmakers shouldn't restrain digital commerce

As the North Dakota Legislature begins its special session to consider redistricting, I want to dispel some myths that have been circulated regarding the proposed plan. For those who haven’t followed the Redistricting Committee’s work, a major change this time around would “split” two Senate districts (4 and 9) into separate House districts. Each full Senate district would still elect a state senator, just like every other district in the state. For the House, instead of about 16,500 people selecting two representatives, each subdistrict (which have, on average, about 8,250 persons) would select its own House member. This change came about to comply with the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA). Those two areas of the state include the two largest Native American reservation communities (Fort Berthold/Three Affiliated Tribes in District 4, and Turtle Mountain in District 9).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO