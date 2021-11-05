Ex-prosecutor in SKorea wins opposition presidential ticket

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveils his post-election cabinet Wednesday, with a new foreign minister but other posts unchanged as the government begins work on a new pandemic stimulus package.
At a special parliament session, lawmakers voted Kishida in as prime minister after his victory in last month's general election.
The soft-spoken moderate took leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September after former premier Yoshihide Suga decided not to stand for re-election.
Kishida's post-election cabinet, to be officially announced later Wednesday, is largely the same as the government he named after becoming LDP leader -- with the exception of a new top diplomat, Yoshimasa Hayashi.
