Presidential Election

Ex-prosecutor in SKorea wins opposition presidential ticket

By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s conservative former top prosecutor, who has called for a...

www.timesdaily.com

AFP

New Japan foreign minister as PM unveils post-election cabinet

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveils his post-election cabinet Wednesday, with a new foreign minister but other posts unchanged as the government begins work on a new pandemic stimulus package. At a special parliament session, lawmakers voted Kishida in as prime minister after his victory in last month's general election. The soft-spoken moderate took leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September after former premier Yoshihide Suga decided not to stand for re-election. Kishida's post-election cabinet, to be officially announced later Wednesday, is largely the same as the government he named after becoming LDP leader -- with the exception of a new top diplomat, Yoshimasa Hayashi.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Former leader says sub deal protects US, not Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday.
CHINA
Times Daily

French ex-president testifies in 2015 Paris attack trial

PARIS (AP) — When Islamic State attackers struck Paris in 2015, France's president at the time was within earshot of the first suicide bombing.
POLITICS
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that three pro-democracy activists who called for reform of the monarchy were attempting to overthrow the nation's system of government with the king as head of state.
Watauga Democrat

Ex-prosecutor weighs in on legality of Biden's vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden administration's new vaccine rules that could apply to larger employers, certain health care workers and federal contractors.
LAW
The Independent

Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using uprooted trees to try to get through a fence. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed an attempt at illegal entry, saying the situation is under control. It posted a video showing migrants trying to force a razor fence barrier and throwing objects at Polish forces lining the fence....
POLITICS
Times Daily

Germany accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The German government on Wednesday accused Belarus of "state-run smuggling and trafficking" of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border — the edge of the European Union — where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather.
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

Israel readying for possible Iran conflict, officials say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Top Israeli defense officials say the country is preparing for the possibility of an armed conflict with regional arch-rival Iran and its proxies.
MILITARY
Times Daily

UK lawmaker defends lucrative 2nd job as Johnson feels heat

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker defended his 400,000-pound ($540,000) a year second job on Wednesday, as calls grew for a crackdown on politicians earning outside income.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Court filings: Maduro ally met with US prior to arrest

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman accused of siphoning off millions in state contracts from Venezuela met secretly with U.S. law enforcement to provide intelligence against Nicolás Maduro’s government prior to being charged in 2019 with money laundering, according to new filings in a related case against a disgraced University of Miami professor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Mozambique ex-minister to be extradited to US for fraud trial

Mozambique's ex-finance minister Manuel Chang, currently in detention in South Africa, will be extradited to the United States to face trial over a $2-billion scandal, a court ruled Wednesday. "Mr Manuel Chang is to be surrendered and extradited to the United States of America to stand trial for his alleged offences," South African High Court Judge Margaret Victor ruled.
POLITICS
AFP

Thai court rules protest speeches were bid to oust monarchy

A top Thai court ruled Wednesday that speeches by three protest leaders calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow the country's monarchy, potentially opening the way to treason charges against them. Thailand's super-wealthy royal family wields enormous influence in society and is shielded from criticism and scrutiny by draconian royal defamation laws that carry prison sentences of up to 15 years per charge. During major street demonstrations in August last year Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, widely known by the nickname "Rung", read out a list of 10 demands including more transparency of royal finances and the abolition of lese-majeste laws. The controversial speech and others by two other protest leaders -- lawyer Anon Numpa and Panupong "Mike" Jadnok -- at the Thammasat University rally tested the boundaries of free speech in Thailand.
PROTESTS

Community Policy