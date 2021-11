ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities believe they have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Rocky Mountain National Park in February 1983. Rudi Moder, described as a 27-year-old West German living in Fort Collins and an experienced winter mountaineer, was reported missing six days after embarking on a planned backcountry ski trip. (credit: CBS) He left the Zimmerman Lake trailhead on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park Feb. 13, 1983, and told a friend he was visiting to pick him up days later. “My reaction was finally. Finally, we know where he was,” said Don...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO