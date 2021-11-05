CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid Azeem Rafiq claims

By Rory Dollard
 5 days ago

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned with immediate effect, as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the club continues to grow.

Hutton was this week called to appear in front of the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to explain Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s claims and the independent report into the matter.

He has now decided to leave his post, citing frustration at board members and senior management.

“Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect.

“There has been a constant unwillingness from the Executive members of the Board and senior management at the Club to apologise, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward.

“For much of my time at the Club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge.”

The Independent

Yorkshire taking no disciplinary action over Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations

Yorkshire will take no disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives following an independent report into allegations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq the county has announced. Yorkshire released a summarised version of the report on September 10, apologising and accepting Rafiq had been a victim...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire chief to face DCMS hearing over handling of Azeem Rafiq racism claims

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton is to be called by the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to answer for the club’s handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims.Rafiq, a former White Rose player over two spells between 2008 and 2018, first made allegations of institutional racism at the county over a year ago and an independent report commissioned by Yorkshire upheld that he had been a victim of “racial harassment and bullying”. Despite issuing what was termed a “full apology”, no employees of the club will face any further action.ESPNcricinfo then published what it claimed to be details of the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire told ‘heads should roll’ as Westminster gives support to Azeem Rafiq

Health secretary Sajid Javid says “heads should roll” at Yorkshire amid mounting political pressure surrounding Azeem Rafiq’s long-running allegations of institutional racism at the club. Rafiq’s disturbing account of his time at the club first came to light more than a year ago but recent developments commanded the attention of...
SPORTS
Person
Azeem Rafiq
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain urge ECB action amid fallout from investigation into racism allegations against Yorkshire

Michael Atherton: How big a crisis is this for Yorkshire?. Nasser Hussain: It is a huge crisis, one of the biggest crises they have gone through in their long history. Most of it is of their own making; the delays, the time they have taken to address the situation that Azeem Rafiq reported to them years ago has been unbelievable really. They even put it out [the findings of an independent report] when the Old Trafford Test match was called off, some of their findings, which I thought was a good day to bury bad news as it was. That sort of way of doing things. Even since then with the ECB, they have put snippets out and the ECB only got the report months after they wanted it. Now, yesterday a lot has come out and it is not good reading for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, its players and members and rightly so. Sponsors are starting to pull out of that club. It is a bad week, month and year for Yorkshire but it is also a bad time for English cricket and the ECB, surely now the ball is in their court. Surely the ECB have to do something about it.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: New Yorkshire chair apologises over handling of racism allegations

Yorkshire’s new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has promised urgent and seismic change from within and has vowed that what happened to Azeem Rafiq “will never happen again”.Lord Patel was appointed as the club’s chair after the previous incumbent Roger Hutton resigned at a club board meeting on Friday. With him went two non-executive directors, all part of the fallout over the handling of the investigation into the racism allegations levelled at the club by Rafiq. Since being voted into his post on Friday afternoon, Patel has spent the weekend getting to grips with the fallout over the last 15 months....
SOCIETY
The Independent

Prince Charles meets Cheryl at joint charity event in Newcastle

Prince Charles met singer Cheryl in Newcastle on Tuesday, as they greeted children helped by the Prince's Trust. The pair spoke to people who have benefited from courses to develop their confidence and skills at the Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust centre, which first opened in 2018. "It was incredibly inspiring...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

BBC Hiring Row: Diversity Champion Marcus Ryder Reveals Fears Faced by Journalists of Color

UPDATED: Marcus Ryder has revealed details of his meeting with BBC director general Tim Davie, which took place just prior to a speech delivered by the diversity campaigner on Tuesday. Calling the meeting “very constructive,” Ryder said the BBC recognizes that there is a problem when it comes to the issue of due impartiality. He added that all broadcasters have problems with retention, with ethnic minorities leaving news organizations. Ryder is meeting Davie again in six months’ time. Action points haven’t yet been finalized, he said. Last month, Ryder was at the center of a media storm over the BBC allegedly blocking...
SOCIETY
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
Telegraph

Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox made £1m for work outside Parliament

Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former Attorney General earned over £1 million last year for work outside of parliament which included a role advising the British Virgin Islands, it has been claimed. The Tory MP and QC is acting as an adviser to the government of the tax haven and used...
POLITICS
The Independent

Disgraced Tory asks BBC and ITV to make documentary on ‘good work’ of MPs

A disgraced Conservative MP who was suspended from parliament for sexual misconduct has called on broadcasters to make a documentary on the “good work” of politicians.Rob Roberts – the Tory MP who was found by an independent panel to have made “repeated unwanted sexual advances” towards a member of staff – was forced to leave the Commons in May for six weeks.The MP for Delyn said he had written to BBC and ITV, asking ask them to send camera crews around the country to capture what MPs do for their constituents.Mr Roberts wrote on Facebook: “We live in particularly...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Booster jab will be needed for Covid pass in future, Sajid Javid hints

Older people will face restrictions on their freedoms in future if they choose not to have a Covid booster jab, the health secretary has suggested.Sajid Javid hinted the government is considering adopting a crackdown similar to that in France – which will require a third dose in order to be classed as “fully vaccinated” on the country’s health pass.The pass is required for entry to bars, cafés, restaurants, leisure centres, tourist sites and long-distance trains, by providing either proof of vaccination or of a recent negative Covid test.Asked if making a third jab part of a Covid pass is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Yorkshire CCC chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism row

London [UK], November 5 (ANI): The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Roger Hutton, announced his resignation on Friday ahead of an emergency meeting to discuss the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) in September this year had said Rafiq,...
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Yorkshire CCC chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism row

London [UK], November 5 (ANI): The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Roger Hutton, announced his resignation on Friday ahead of an emergency meeting to discuss the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) in September this year had said Rafiq,...
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

Yorkshire CCC chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism row

London [UK], November 5 (ANI): The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Roger Hutton, announced his resignation on Friday ahead of an emergency meeting to discuss the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) in September this year had said Rafiq,...
SOCIETY
