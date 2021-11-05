CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Creates a Sustainable New Foam for Running Shoes That’s Made From Carbon Emissions

By Peter Verry
 5 days ago
On is moving away from petroleum-based resources by creating a new foam of its own.

The Swiss footwear brand revealed CleanCloud today, the new foam material it created that’s made using carbon emissions as a raw material. CleanCloud has been in the works for four years, starting with finding partners in climate-safe materials and fuel company LanzaTech and circular polyolefin solutions provider Borealis.

On’s goal, according to a statement, is to swap out all of its soles that are made from EVA to ones made with CleanCloud.

“It’s a win-win situation: we are capturing emissions before they pollute our atmosphere and are at the same time moving away from fossil-based materials,” On co-founder and executive co-chairman Caspar Coppetti said in a statement. “ Innovation is at the heart of our brand, and after four years of intense research, we are very proud to announce this supply chain coalition with our world-class partners LanzaTech and Borealis.”

The process, according to the companies, starts with using technology from LanzaTech to capture the carbon monoxide that’s emitted from industrial sources, such as steel mills, or emissions from landfill sites before being released into the atmosphere. From there, the companies said the emissions enter a patented fermentation process, and by using specially selected bacteria, the carbon rich gas ferments naturally and  converts to liquid ethanol, which they explained is similar to conventional alcohol production.

The process is concluded, according to a statement, when the ethanol is dehydrated to create ethylene, which is then polymerized by Borealis to become EVA foam.

“We are showing the world what is possible when we rethink how we source, use and dispose of carbon,” LanzaTech CEO said in a statement. “By converting pollution to products, we can see that someday everything in our daily lives will come from recycled carbon. We are excited to be on this journey with On and Borealis to bend the carbon curve, keep our skies blue and create a sustainable future for all.”

On is continuing to make headlines in 2021, and is not far removed from its September debut on the New York Stock Exchange .

This latest initiative in sustainability is one of many On has engaged in. Prior to today’s announcement, perhaps its most notable effort is Cyclon , the brand’s subscription-based recycling service involving fully recyclable sportswear that it announced in September 2020.

The Independent

Morrisons supermarket funds trial feeding cows red UK seaweed to cut carbon emissions

A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’...
AGRICULTURE
National Audubon Society

New Methane Emission Rules Will Help Create a Better Future for Birds and People

Methane is a major contributor to climate change that threatens the survival of birds. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. GLASGOW (November 2, 2021) -- The U.S. announced that it would not only restore limits on methane...
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

New Samsara Research Physical Operations Leaders Feel Magnitude Of Role To Limit Carbon Emissions And Meet Sustainability Goals

While Labor Shortages and Supply Chain Disruptions Present Challenges, Real-Time Data and Electrification are Key. – 78 percent agreed that they have a greater responsibility to prioritize sustainability efforts than other industries. – 94 percent state they can only achieve sustainability goals if it benefits their organization’s bottom line. –...
INDUSTRY
