CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US bank BNY Mellon cuts ties with Adani’s Carmichael coalmine

By Ben Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxgjp_0cnPu0nc00
Anti-Adani protesters in Brisbane in August, the same month a group of Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owners began occupying the mine site.

One of the world’s biggest banks has pulled out of providing financial services to Adani and its controversial Carmichael coalmine, saying the venture is incompatible with its environmental, social and governance rules.

The Bank of New York Mellon’s move comes after a campaign by local Indigenous people, who have been occupying the mine site and conducting cultural ceremonies.

In a statement, BNY Mellon said that it had never provided funding to the mine or a railway line and port that form part of the project.

The bank said that it had provided “third-party administrative services under a small number of legacy contracts with the Adani Group in Australia, which includes acting as security trustee”.

Security trustees act as representatives of groups of banks that form syndicates to provide loans to companies. It is understood BNY Mellon provided security trustee services to Adani, now known as Bravus, in relation to the coal port.

“After review, BNY Mellon has decided to resign from all legacy transactions with Adani in Australia and will not pursue additional transactions with Adani in Australia,” the bank said.

“BNY Mellon has determined this business is not aligned with our ESG [environmental, social and governance] principles.

“Upon resigning, we are required to honour our contractual obligations during the unwind[ing] of these transactions until our roles are terminated.”

It said client confidentiality rules prevented it commenting on specific customers but added: “For the avoidance of doubt, BNY Mellon is not currently entering into, and does not intend to enter into, any new contracts with Adani in Australia.”

The bank’s ESG commitments include “the efficient use of natural resources, mitigating climate-related risks, and leveraging innovative energy solutions”, “effectively managing” relationships with stakeholders including “the communities in which we operate” and “operating with strong ethical business practices”.

Pablo Brait, a campaigner with activist group Market Forces, said BNY Mellon was the 104th company to rule out working on the Carmichael project.

“No company which claims to care about the climate can justify any involvement with a massive new thermal coalmine, its associated rail line and port, and the company building it,” he said.

“The world’s banks, investors and insurers must cut ties with the Adani Group until Adani Group abandons the Carmichael project.”

A Bravus spokesperson said its financing arrangements were confidential and added: “Completion of the Carmichael mine and rail project is on track to allow us to export coal to market this calendar year.”

A group of Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owners began occupying Adani’s mining lease to conduct a cultural ceremony in late August.

Adani has accused the group of being “anti-fossil fuel activists” who are “trespassing under the guise of traditional activity”.

However, as Guardian Australia has reported, police called by Adani refused to remove the group in early October, saying they were instead working on negotiating with the two sides towards “a peaceful and non-disruptive resolution into the future”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Danger unites us’: coalminers on the frontline of clean energy

Three hundred metres below ground, Sebastian Tirintică operates an elevator at the Livezeni mine in Romania’s Jiu valley. His eyes widen with concentration as he guides the lever to lower the cage, ferrying the iron, wood, and other materials his co-workers need to extract coal. His focus keeps his fellow miners alive, which could be said for everyone working at Livezeni. Most of the equipment is more than 30 years old. Miners go underground knowing that a ceiling support could collapse or that a conveyor belt could snap. In seven years working inside the mine, Tirintică has been buried in coal three times. Each time, his co-workers pulled him out.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtae.com

BNY Mellon raising minimum hourly pay

PITTSBURGH — One of the largest employers in the Pittsburgh area is raising its minimum hourly salary rate. BNY Mellon announced that it will increase minimum pay for all U.S.-based employees to $18 an hour, up from the current $16.50. The company also said workers who currently make between $18...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bank#Bank Of New York Mellon#Guardian Australia#Indigenous#The Adani Group#Esg
mining.com

Investors pushed mining giants to quit coal. Now it’s backfiring

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal. Instead, Anglo American Plc’s strategy reversal has become a case study for unintended consequences. Its exit has transformed mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

Pelican, BNY Mellon partner for sanction screening and financial compliance

Pelican AI has announced that global bank BNY Mellon is implementing its AI-based solution to drive efficiency in their global sanction screening capabilities. Pelican AI was successful in a competitive proof of concept – reportedly demonstrating that this AI-based solution will drive a high success rate for reducing false positives that require time-consuming investigations by operations staff. Pelican Secure SSLO employs AI technologies to analyse transactions that are flagged for investigation by the bank’s existing sanction screening tools. Pelican SSLO uses machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to understand and interpret human actions, helping to classify and explain the false positives generated. This allows the bank’s compliance operation to resolve false positives, reducing inefficiencies and freeing up valuable resources.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

Australian workers have more bargaining power post-lockdowns, ACTU says

The University of Sydney earlier this week declared it would pay staff a bonus, declaring the $2,000 “Covid recognition payment” an extraordinary measure in gratitude for their “remarkable and sustained service”. While the university described the payment as thanks for enduring “this most testing of years”, it also hinted at...
JOBS
The Guardian

Tackling debt in poorest countries hit by ‘massive gaps in data’

Efforts to combat a looming debt crisis in the world’s poorest countries are being hindered by a lack of up-to-date, reliable figures showing how much individual nations owe, the World Bank has said. The Washington-based institution highlighted “massive gaps” in the data, with 40% of low-income countries failing to publish...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Boris Johnson unmasked as inept and uncaring

With regards to Boris Johnson’s trip to Hexham hospital, the website of the Northumbria NHS foundation trust has advice for those wishing to visit (Boris Johnson seen maskless in hospital as cases among MPs rise, 8 November). To paraphrase, visiting should be kept to a minimum, and masks must be worn when entering the hospital.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy