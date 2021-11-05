A map of the world based on firework sale restrictions

(PA)

For Brits, the end of October and the start of November is often typified by one thing - fireworks.

Whether you are celebrating Diwali or Bonfire Night it’s hard to avoid those loud explosions of colour which light up the sky at this time every year.

But they aren’t for everyone and despite all the ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ they create from spectators there is no doubting that fireworks are very dangerous.

Around the globe there, numerous countries have enforced restrictions on the sale of fireworks to consumers. These range from age restrictions to a limit on the number of days a year that fireworks are on sale to the general public.

Meanwhile, countries like the United States and India have restrictions depending on what part of the country you are in. For instance, due to the air pollution in Delhi, officials were forced in 2017 to enforce an outright ban on the sale of fireworks in 2017.

In the United States, Massachusetts has banned all forms of fireworks whereas Ohio, Illinois and Vermont only allow for sparklers. Ireland, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Colombia also have bans on the sale of fireworks to the general public.

With the information available we’ve compiled an interactive world map based on where there are restrictions on the sale of fireworks around the globe, just in case you ever fancy purchasing some sparklers while you’re in a foreign country.