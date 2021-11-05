CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany’s RTL Plus Reveals Content Partnerships, Promises AI-Powered ‘One App, All Media’ Experience

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
 5 days ago
German streamer RTL Plus (formerly TV Now), which was launched alongside the RTL Group’s robust financial results on Thursday, has revealed several content partnerships.

With an annual content investment of €600 million ($693 million), RTL Plus will be expanded into a cross-media entertainment service, comprising video, music, podcasts, audio books and e-magazines in the first half of 2022, creating Germany’s first all-inclusive media subscription service.

In August, RTL Deutschland agreed with parent company Bertelsmann to acquire Gruner + Jahr’s German publishing assets and brands for €230 million, which will contribute popular magazine titles like Stern, Brigitte, Geo, Capital, Schöner Wohnen, Eltern and Art to RTL Plus and also provide access to premium video, audio, podcast and digital magazine content from Jan. 1, 2022.

For audiobooks, RTL PLus is teaming with German publisher Penguin Random House Verlagsgruppe, which is also part of Bertelsmann. For music, RTL Deutschland has entered into a partnership with leading audio streamer Deezer .

RTL Deutschland existing partnership with Deutsche Telekom will continue. In 2022, Telekom will integrate the new RTL Plus entertainment platform into its MagentaTV service.

In September, RTL Deutschland signed a deal with Constantin Film to acquire all their productions from Jan. 1, 2022, for free TV and streaming.

Overall, RTL Plus promises a “one app, all media” offering spanning 50,000 hours of programming across genres and to power this, it has invested in the development of AI-based technology, enabling users to intuitively navigate and consume diverse and personally curated content. A recommendation algorithm based on smart text, audio and video analysis will ensure that users are offered suitable content suggestions across all types of media.

Programming highlights include the just launched Canneseries winning drama “Ferdinand von Schirach – Glauben” (“The Allegation”) starring Narges Rashidi and Peter Kurth; “Faking Hitler,” with Lars Eidinger and Moritz Bleibtreu; and “Sisi,” starring Dominique Devenport and Jannik Schümann.

Matthias Dang and Stephan Schäfer, co-CEOs of RTL Deutschland, said: “A single subscription will give our customers access to an entertainment world of unparalleled diversity. With drama series, films and sport, documentaries and news, music, podcasts and audiobooks as well as premium e-magazines, they’ll be able to watch more, listen more and read more than ever before.”

“RTL Plus is also a true innovation for the international media market,” the executives added. “By engaging closely with our audience, we know that a lot of people have been waiting for a service like this that is diverse yet also easy to use. For us, this offering brings together everything we have been strategically developing – Germany’s first fully-integrated media company, which aims to grow across all media categories and expand its market-leading position by providing positive entertainment and independent journalism.”

RTL Plus currently has 2.4 million paying subscribers.

#Art#Media Company#Ner#Rtl#The Rtl Group#Rtl Plus#Rtl Deutschland#Bertelsmann#Gruner Jahr#Digital#Deezer#Deutsche Telekom#Constantin Film
WWD

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on Experiences for Brands

Click here to read the full article. Shoppers are seeking surreal experiences from brands and retailers — and for companies such as Perfect Corp., a technology company focused on AR and AI solutions for beauty and accessories brands, that takes form in providing hyper-realistic virtual try-on opportunities for consumers. To take a deeper dive into the space, Alex Badia, WWD’s style director, moderated the Accessories Roundtable: Online Shopping Reimagined Through AI, to discuss the latest breakthrough technologies in AR and AI-powered try-on experiences, sponsored by Perfect Corp.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Accessories at Milan Fashion Week That Made Sustainability Look GoodWhy...
RETAIL
Wired

Meet the AI Powering Today’s Smartest Smartphones

WIRED is where tomorrow is realized. It is the essential source of information and ideas that make sense of a world in constant transformation. The WIRED conversation illuminates how technology is changing every aspect of our lives—from culture to business, science to design. The breakthroughs and innovations that we uncover lead to new ways of thinking, new connections, and new industries.
ELECTRONICS
mining-technology.com

Blackbird’s AI-Powered Platform Helps to Combat Disinformation

Concept: American tech startup Blackbird has developed an AI-powered disinformation detection platform that helps users to combat disinformation. It helps organizations to defend against disinformation and improve content safety compliance across various digital platforms. The platform aims to protect the online integrity of organizations. Nature of Disruption: The platform tracks...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Netflix Unveils Huge Expansion of Japanese Content, Greater Emphasis on Feature Films

Global streaming giant, Netflix is in the process of unveiling a huge expansion of its slate of Japanese film and TV content. These are aimed at cementing and strengthening its position in the critical Japanese market and also showcasing live action and anime programming that is expected to cross borders. After the recent success of Korean series “Squid Game,” many eyes have turned to Asia for further high concept non-English-language shows. Netflix itself recently said that the “Squid Game” effect had propelled futuristic Japanese series “Alice in Borderland” back up the rankings in several territories nearly a year after its original...
TV & VIDEOS
aithority.com

Obsidian Announces Partnership with LOOP to Further AI Powered Insurance Products

Obsidian Insurance Company, an A.M. Best rated “A-” hybrid fronting program carrier, is pleased to announce its partnership with LOOP, a mission driven provider of personal auto insurance powered by AI and proprietary technology. Top AiThority.com Insights: AI Roundup: Best High-speed Laptops for AI Machine Learning Programming. LOOP was founded...
ECONOMY
Variety

Amazon Launches Prime Video Channels Bundle in Australia

Amazon Prime members in Australia will now be able to add twelve on-demand TV and streaming entertainment channels to their Prime Video subscription. Channels include Paramount Plus, Hayu, Starzplay, MGM, and AMC Plus. The streamer’s initiative, which makes it more like a cable provider, is called Prime Video Channels. It has previously been launched in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Brazil, Austria, India, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, France, and Spain. The cheapest channel among the dozen represents an add-on of A$3.99 ($3) per month. All offer a seven-day free trial and anytime cancellation. “We are simplifying our customers’ entertainment experience, making it even...
TV SHOWS
etftrends.com

Crypto Platform’s Sports Partnership Shows Promise in This ETF

With the buzz growing from the rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies, the noise is only getting louder as crypto platforms are forming strategic partnerships with sports franchises. One franchise, the Dallas Mavericks, owned by famed investor and “Shark Tank” TV personality Mark Cuban, is linking up with cryptocurrency platform Voyager...
MARKETS
Variety

Variety

