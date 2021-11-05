CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Bath man abused dog, caused significant physical injuries

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

New York State Police arrested a Bath man on an animal cruelty charge after an investigation into an incident involving an abused dog.

Christopher Quick is accused of throwing a beagle puppy against the pavement and striking the defenseless animal in the head.

The animal suffered significant injuries to its head and eye.

It was treated by a local veterinarian.

Quick was arrested several years ago for allegedly beating his father, according to WETM. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The charge will be answered at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

The Geneva Police Department reports the arrest of a 47-year-old on a felony charge following an investigation into threats of ... MORE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsnDB_0cnPrslC00
Inmate found unresponsive in Ontario County Jail cell, died hours later at Thompson Hospital

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the Ontario County Jail has died. On Thursday around 4:45 a.m ... MORE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBoMs_0cnPrslC00
Teens charged with arson after fire destroys Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry

State police say two juveniles have been arrested after the fire that destroyed a laundromat in the village of Palmyra ... MORE

Flooding has taken center stage around the Finger Lakes. Whether it be devastating flooding along Lake Ontario in Cayuga or ...

Comments / 6

Donald W. Matthews
5d ago

Why don’t we just do to him what he did to the animal?! It just makes sense to cause him the same injuries in order to teach him a lesson. What a vile human being this man is and needs some severe help or locked up to make the world safe for the rest of us.

Reply
2
Related
FingerLakes1.com

State police perform traffic stop in Rochester, arresting three after unregistered handgun, high-capacity magazine found

Troopers say an unregistered handgun and three individuals were taken into custody after a traffic stop in the city of Rochester on Tuesday. According to a news release, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Rochester reports the arrests of Teeriq Stanley, 21, Robert Perdue Jr., 21, and Demetrious Seymore, 20, all of Rochester for two counts of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
Bath, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cayuga, NY
City
Palmyra, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Serious four-car crash in Penn Yan happened after driver thought vehicle was in park: One person airlifted to Strong Hospital

The Penn Yan Police Department provided an update on the multi-vehicle wreck that left one person with serious enough injuries that they were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital. It happened on Main Street near Elm Street, according to police, who said four vehicles were involved. Once on-scene, officers found an...
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

UPDATE: Woman dies after being pulled from Lima house fire

State Police say the woman who was pulled from the house fire in Lima on Tuesday has died at Strong Memorial Hospital. No other information about the fire or investigation was immediately available in the overnight update. This story will be updated as more becomes available. Police investigating serious injury...
LIMA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Dog#Cruelty To Animals#Wetm
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy