Bath man abused dog, caused significant physical injuries

New York State Police arrested a Bath man on an animal cruelty charge after an investigation into an incident involving an abused dog.

Christopher Quick is accused of throwing a beagle puppy against the pavement and striking the defenseless animal in the head.

The animal suffered significant injuries to its head and eye.

It was treated by a local veterinarian.

Quick was arrested several years ago for allegedly beating his father, according to WETM. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The charge will be answered at a later date.

