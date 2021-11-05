CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Prince Harry to Discuss 'Internet Lie Machine' at Online Summit

By WENN
AceShowbiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Sussex is expected to speak out against 'media propaganda' and sit down for a discussion about 'the real cost of a lie on the internet' in an upcoming event. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry will speak out against "media propaganda" at an online summit organised by Wired...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 5

Mark Condrey
4d ago

If that isn’t calling the kettle black! Master of lies wants to speak at a forum on social media lying?? ROLMFAO!!

Reply
14
Dianne Ratusz
5d ago

o my gosh another dollar flys now not a time machine hes come up with a lie machine

Reply
11
Related
Popculture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Breaks Silence on Reports Baby Lilibet Won't Be Christened in UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their fair share of conflicts with the Royal Family since stepping back at the beginning of 2020, and the latest rumor is about whether or not their daughter, Lilibet, will be christened in the UK. The Daily Mail claimed on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan "will NOT bring Lilibet to be Christened in the Church of England and are likely to opt for an Episcopal ceremony in California instead," according to a royal source.
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Prince Harry Reportedly Panics Over Queen Elizabeth's Health, Urges Lilibet To Meet the Monarch to Make Amends

When the Queen was sent to hospital, Prince Harry allegedly "panicked," since he plans to bring Lilibet to the UK for Christmas to see Her Majesty. The Duke of Sussex allegedly felt "helpless" after discovering the news hundreds of miles away in his LA home, and he's been "checking in nonstop" to make sure his grandmother is doing well, according to an unnamed source.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Wired#Color Of Change#The New York Times
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Dad Reveals Big Update on Plans to Sue Her and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, appears to be serious regarding his intentions to sue his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, in order to see his grandchildren. According to CafeMom, Thomas recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, during which he said that he was in contact with lawyers to see about possibly suing his daughter and son-in-law in order to have visitation rights to his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. Thomas said this past summer that he would be petitioning the courts in California in order to see his grandkids.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Believes She'll End Up In The White House After Leaving Royal Family

Meghan Markle was allegedly convinced that she could end up in the White House after Megxit. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the United States. They have settled in California after they stepped down from their royal duties. However, there are speculations that moving to the U.S. and leaving the royal family was part of her plan because she wanted to be the future president of the country.
WORLD
heatworld

Meghan Markle's strict house rules for Kate Middleton

It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fear Son Archie Will Be Mocked Over Title

Royal biographer Andrew Morton reveals in a new interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put parenting choice ahead of the honorary title for their 2-year-old son. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have turned down title for their son Archie. For the reason, a royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put parenting choice ahead of the honorary title.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Prince William in a ‘Nasty Confrontation’ With Harry Over Sussexes' Impending UK Return? [Report]

Prince Harry is rumored to have decided to cut all ties with the royal family in the UK after arguing with brother Prince William. A cover story claimed that things had been pretty "icy" between Princess Diana's sons recently. People previously reported that the Sussexes had no plans to return to the UK Kensington Palace to celebrate the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘left out’ at this event: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were probably feeling left out that they were not part of the COP26 Climate Change event in Glasgow, Scotland, according to a royal commentator. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties last year. Following their exit, they moved and settled in the United States. Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti believed that the royal couple is feeling “left out” at the royal family’s recent event.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy