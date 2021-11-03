CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private Banks and Reliance Paint the Indices Red Ahead of Muhurat Trading

By UMESH RINDANI
investing.com
 9 days ago

EOD - -59.75 points / -0.33%. FII DII = Not yet updated. It is likely to be Net negative as FIIs keep selling every rise. Nifty opened with a decent gap up and attempted to retest 18000 levels but was shown the downside at 17988 itself and it could never gather...

atlantanews.net

Equity benchmark indices close in red, Sensex down by 80 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Indian equity market closed in red on Wednesday as the metal, realty, basic material and consumer durables sector shares plummeted. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 27.10...
investing.com

Reliance & HDFC Rescue Nifty; Bank Nifty Left Abandoned

EOD - -27.05 points / -0.15%. Nifty opened 75+ points gap-down and then sold off further to test the nerves of the bulls as it fell further to 17915. After being nervous around the level, it consolidated, and then as the European open came nearer, it started regaining the lost ground.
sanantoniopost.com

Muhurat Trading: Equity benchmark indices close in green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): The special session of Muhurat Trading ended with the key indices including the auto sector and consumer discretionary goods and services gaining substantially. The special trading window marks the beginning of Samvat 2078. It is the Hindu calendar that starts on Diwali. At the...
albuquerquenews.net

Mahurat trading starts with indices in green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Ringing in the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Thursday, the special Mahurat trading session flagged off at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the indices opening in the green. The special trading window marks the beginning of Samvat 2078. It is the Hindu calendar...
FXStreet.com

Equity indices trade mixed

Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade mixed; RBA ended YCC (as expected), Aussie yield curve steepens. - Nikkei 225 has remained modestly lower. - Japanese companies expected to report earnings include Nippon Steel and Japan Airlines; Fast Retailing due to issue monthly sales. - Japan markets are closed tomorrow (Nov...
investing.com

A Private Bank Stock in a Perfect Trading Range. Are you Noting?

IDFC (NS: IDFC ) First Bank Ltd operates as a private sector bank in India. It came into existence as a result of the merger of Erstwhile IDFC Bank and Erstwhile Capital First (NS: CAPF ) on December 18, 2018. The stock is trading at ~27% discount to its 52-week high level. The 52-week high and 52-week low range is Rs 69.30 – Rs 29.90.
investing.com

Down 20% This Year, these 3 Stocks are Due for a Rebound

Even though the major stock market indexes retreated yesterday due to higher-than-expected inflation data, a decline in jobless claims and favorable third-quarter corporate earnings are helping buoy investor sentiment. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Lufax (LU), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) that are expected to rebound after plunging more than 20% in price so far this year. Let’s discuss these names. The major stock market indexes retreated yesterday because consumer price data indicated higher-than-expected inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.2% in October from a year earlier, its biggest jump in more than 30 years. However, the major stock market indexes rallied at the beginning of the week.
tntmagazine.com

3 Most Valued Trading Indicators Used by Professional Traders Revealed!

The stock market and forex trading have become a craze for most people. This is because it is a way of making money. According to IG, these forex and stock are the famous markets in the world. Today you will learn about the three most valued trading indicators. Additionally, about...
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.78%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Industrial Metals & Mining , Mining and Industrial Engineering sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 rose 0.78% to hit a new 52-week high. The biggest gainers of...
investing.com

4 Momentum Stocks That Should Continue to Rise for the Rest of 2021

Concerns over rising inflation, ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, and the Fed’s tapering could keep the stock market volatile in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on Linde (NYSE:LIN), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Waste Management (NYSE:WM), and Eni (E). The shares of these companies have generated momentum lately, which they are expected to maintain in the near term because of their strong fundamentals. So. let’s examine these names.Impressive third-quarter earnings, rising consumer spending, and declining jobless claims have helped the major benchmark stock indexes hit record highs lately. However, with inflation hitting a 31-year high, unabated supply chain disruptions, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start tapering its bond-buying later this month, the stock market might witness significant volatility in the near term. A potential slowdown of China’s economy due to its zero-COVID strategy could hurt the global economic recovery, impacting the stock market further.
investing.com

Gold Stocks: Technically They Are Bullish Short Term, But ...

As a technical analyst, I respect charts first and foremost. On occasion that respect has burned me, as I’ve missed big profit opportunity or not seen a disaster unfolding that the charts missed. But much more often it helps me profit or saves me from disastrous ends. Technical analysis is just one tool in the box. An important one, but it should not stand alone. With the gold stocks especially, the correct macro-fundamentals matter.
investing.com

S&P 500 Steadies as Rising Materials, Tech Offer Respite After Selloff

Investing.com – The S&P 500 was tentatively higher Thursday, as a jump in materials on rising commodity prices and a chip-fueled climb in tech steadied the broader market following a selloff a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.15%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, or 117 points, the...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.55% higher to $47.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
investing.com

Global Banks Conclude Financial Transfer With Blockchain

Global Banks Conclude Financial Transfer With Blockchain. IMDA TradeTrust blockchain supports banks in cross border transfers. Famous banks all over the world collaborate with IMDA. The crypto space continues to be recognized by governments and private sectors around the globe. This time, banks from different countries have successfully made the...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.75% higher to $47.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.46 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Reuters

India cbank chief says fuel excise duty cut is inflation positive

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government's move to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this month will be significantly positive for inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday adding that growth impulses have become stronger. The central bank had earlier flagged the risk...
