Private Banks and Reliance Paint the Indices Red Ahead of Muhurat Trading

Concerns over rising inflation, ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, and the Fed’s tapering could keep the stock market volatile in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on Linde (NYSE:LIN), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Waste Management (NYSE:WM), and Eni (E). The shares of these companies have generated momentum lately, which they are expected to maintain in the near term because of their strong fundamentals. So. let’s examine these names.Impressive third-quarter earnings, rising consumer spending, and declining jobless claims have helped the major benchmark stock indexes hit record highs lately. However, with inflation hitting a 31-year high, unabated supply chain disruptions, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start tapering its bond-buying later this month, the stock market might witness significant volatility in the near term. A potential slowdown of China’s economy due to its zero-COVID strategy could hurt the global economic recovery, impacting the stock market further.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO