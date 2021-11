Andrew Scivally, CEO, eLearning Brothers - helping organizations create and deliver employee learning that rocks. In the last few years, consumers have begun valuing good service above all else. In fact, in the Gladly Customer Expectations survey, 68% of respondents said they would pay more for a product or service if the company has a strong record of good customer service. Amazon has proven this idea over the last two decades. By creating an experience where the customer can get anything they need, all in one place, at a great price with easy returns, Amazon has completely dominated the retail space.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO