Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med and if not, when is his character of Dr. Ethan Choi going to be back on the show? We have some stuff to talk through here. Let’s begin with this: In the event you have not heard as of yet, Tee is not going to be gone from the series forever. He is still a regular, and he has spent the better part of the past few weeks working on a separate project. NBC and One Chicago were kind enough to accommodate this and allow him to balance out multiple things for the time being.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO