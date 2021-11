Barcelona showed new head coach Xavi both their good and bad side in their 3-3 away draw over Celta Vigo, racing into a 3-0 first half lead but throwing it away in the second. The returning Barça legend only arrived back in the country a few hours earlier and so won’t take charge of his first game until after the international break – the city derby against Espanyol – but there was a visible initial lift in the performance all the same.

