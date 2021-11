Good morning from Augusta. Today is Election Day. Polls in Maine close at 8 p.m. Read our most essential coverage here and follow along with us for results here. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “At that point, it’s figuring out, ‘All right, which towels do I cut up,’” said Penny Picard Sampson of Unity, about struggling to find the bandages needed to handle her diverticulitis as supply shortages make medical equipment hard to find. “While people are worried about their Christmas toys, I’m worried about getting my medical supplies.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO