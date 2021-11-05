CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enU1P_0cnPozlE00

Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, resigned with immediate effect on Friday morning over the club’s response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism.

Hutton, who had faced intense pressure to resign over the past week, admitted Yorkshire has “experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge” in a statement and “apologised unreservedly” to Rafiq.

Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency board meeting at Yorkshire this morning, with chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon also under pressure to step down, while former England captain Michael Vaughan was further implicated in the scandal.

Vaughan, who represented Yorkshire from 1993–2009, revealed he was named in the racism report in a column in the Telegraph but categorically denied telling a group of Asian players, including Rafiq: “Too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.”

On Friday morning, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan subsequently told ESPN that he was standing next to Vaughan when he allegedly made the racist comment at Trent Bridge in 2009. The former Pakistan bowler said he was willing to give evidence to an enquiry and claimed that racist comments were a regular occurrence at the county club.

Hutton, who joined the board in 2020 - almost two years after Rafiq left Headingley - said there had been “a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologise.”

Hutton was also critical of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), claiming the governing body had “declined to help”.

On Thursday, the ECB said Yorkshire’s response to the allegations had been “wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game”, and stripped the club of their right to host international fixtures .

Hutton, however, claimed when he was first made aware of Rafiq’s allegations, he “immediately reached out” to the ECB but there was a “reluctance to act”.

In a statement, Hutton said: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise unreservedly to Azeem.

“I am sorry that we could not persuade executive members of the board to recognise the gravity of the situation and show care and contrition.

“There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologise and to accept [there was] racism and to look forward.

“During my time as chairman, I take responsibility for failing to persuade them to take appropriate and timely action.

“This frustration has been shared by all of the non-executive members of the board, some of whom have also now resigned.”

Yorkshire were met with a fierce reaction last week after concluding there had been “no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or executives that warrants disciplinary action”, despite admitting Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

Details of the club’s report into the allegations were subsequently leaked to ESPN , containing graphic details of the abuse directed towards Rafiq, including the repeated use of the word “P***” by a senior player still at the club, subsequently revealed to be Gary Ballance.

In a lengthy statement, Ballance said he “deeply regrets some of the language I used in my younger years” but added that “at no time did I believe or understand that it had caused Rafa distress” and said he didn’t recall reducing Rafiq to tears.

Julian Knight MP, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, was among those to call on the executive board at Yorkshire to resign, while major sponsors Nike, Emerald Group, Tetley’s and Yorkshire Tea all ended their association with the club this week.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club has resigned as the club struggles to contain a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations. Roger Hutton says he quit “with immediate effect.” He cites the club’s unwillingness to accept the claims by former player Azeem Rafiq and its refusal to apologize. On Thursday, Yorkshire was suspended from hosting international matches as punishment for its handling of the racism case that has shaken the sport. Rafiq said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was made to feel like an “outsider” during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-18 and that he was close to taking his own life.
SOCIETY
SkySports

Yorkshire's Roger Hutton called to DCMS committee to answer Azeem Rafiq report questions

Rafiq's account of his time at the club first came to light more than a year ago but recent developments commanded the attention of senior Westminster figures on Tuesday. Javid's strongly-worded intervention following the news that Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton will be called to face the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.
SPORTS
Telegraph

Yorkshire banned from staging England matches over cricket racism scandal

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been banned from staging England matches and other major games after serious action was finally taken over the “abhorrent” racism scandal to engulf the county side. The England & Wales Cricket Board bowed to intense pressure for “heads to roll” at one of the country’s...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Martyn Moxon
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Yorkshire appoint Lord Patel as new chairman amid racism scandal

Lord Kamlesh Patel was appointed as Yorkshire’s new chairman on Friday as the racism scandal that has engulfed the country cricket club continues. Patel’s predecessor, Roger Hutton, resigned on Friday morning in the wake of an exodus of major sponsors and widespread political pressure after the club deemed that no disciplinary action was required, despite a report finding that Azeem Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying. Hanif Malik and Stephen Willis also stepped down from the board after an emergency meeting, with Neil Hartley to follow after a transition period. Former England captain Michael Vaughan...
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq racism case: Ripple effect of Yorkshire cricket crisis

Azeem Rafiq's experience of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and its botched inquiry into his treatment continues to rock the sport. As sponsors desert the club and its chairman steps down, the crisis inside Headingley Stadium threatens to engulf those who make a living just outside its boundary. In...
SOCIETY
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain urge ECB action amid fallout from investigation into racism allegations against Yorkshire

Michael Atherton: How big a crisis is this for Yorkshire?. Nasser Hussain: It is a huge crisis, one of the biggest crises they have gone through in their long history. Most of it is of their own making; the delays, the time they have taken to address the situation that Azeem Rafiq reported to them years ago has been unbelievable really. They even put it out [the findings of an independent report] when the Old Trafford Test match was called off, some of their findings, which I thought was a good day to bury bad news as it was. That sort of way of doing things. Even since then with the ECB, they have put snippets out and the ECB only got the report months after they wanted it. Now, yesterday a lot has come out and it is not good reading for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, its players and members and rightly so. Sponsors are starting to pull out of that club. It is a bad week, month and year for Yorkshire but it is also a bad time for English cricket and the ECB, surely now the ball is in their court. Surely the ECB have to do something about it.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Marcus Rashford awarded MBE by Prince William after free school meals campaign

Marcus Rashford has collected his MBE in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, in recognition of his successful campaign to secure free meals for vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic. The Manchester United and England football star was given his honour by Prince William at an investiture on Tuesday, in the first such event to take place in person since the pandemic began. The prince said he was “pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community”.The 24-year-old footballer forced the government into a U-turn last...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Yorkshire Tea#Telegraph#Asian#Espn#Wales Cricket Board#Ecb
Idaho8.com

Yorkshire County Cricket Club investigating new allegations of racism

Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club academy player Irfan Amjad has said in a new interview with the BBC that he was racially abused by a member of staff when he was 16 years old. Speaking to the BBC, Amjad alleges that his batting style was criticized by a member of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Which sporting moments do Britons wish they had seen live?

England’s 1966 World Cup win, Andy Murray becoming the first Briton in 77 years to win Wimbledon and Emma Raducanu clinching a shock US Open title are the iconic sporting moments Britons wish they could have witnessed in person. A poll of 2,000 adults found many would also have liked...
UEFA
The Independent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes Scotland are ‘on the right path’

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes in-form Scotland have a conveyor belt of top-level talent that should stand them in good stead for the 2023 World Cup.Gregor Townsend’s burgeoning side pulled off another huge win over Australia on Sunday, following up on historic Six Nations victories over England and France earlier this year.The national team is widely deemed to be in its best shape for decades, with a core of experienced senior players joined by an array of fresh additions to the squad.Dalziel feels everything is bubbling along nicely with regard to gearing up for the World Cup in France in...
RUGBY
Variety

BBC Hiring Row: Diversity Champion Marcus Ryder Reveals Fears Faced by Journalists of Color

UPDATED: Marcus Ryder has revealed details of his meeting with BBC director general Tim Davie, which took place just prior to a speech delivered by the diversity campaigner on Tuesday. Calling the meeting “very constructive,” Ryder said the BBC recognizes that there is a problem when it comes to the issue of due impartiality. He added that all broadcasters have problems with retention, with ethnic minorities leaving news organizations. Ryder is meeting Davie again in six months’ time. Action points haven’t yet been finalized, he said. Last month, Ryder was at the center of a media storm over the BBC allegedly blocking...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chris Harris eager for another crack at South Africa after Lions disappointment

Chris Harris believes Scotland’s British and Irish Lions contingent will ensure they are well placed to deal with the challenge posed by South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday.The Gloucester centre was one of eight Scotland players involved in the Lions’ summer tour, while coaches Gregor Townsend and Steve Tandy were also part of the travelling party.They faced the Springboks three times in Cape Town in July and August, losing the series 2-1, but Harris feels the experience will stand them in good stead for this weekend’s Test in Edinburgh.He said: “I’d love to get another crack at the Springboks. Losing...
RUGBY
The Independent

Moeen Ali leads England to 166 against New Zealand in World Cup semi-final

Moeen Ali top-scored with 51 not out from 37 balls as England set New Zealand a target of 167 to reach the T20 World Cup final in what looks set to be another nail-biting contest between the teams.In the first tournament meeting between these nations since England won an epic 2019 50-over World Cup final on boundary countback alone, Moeen and Dawid Malan (41 off 30 balls) underpinned a total of 166 for four.Moeen was catapulted up to number four after the in-form Jos Buttler was dismissed for 29 and shared stands of 63 with Malan and 40 with Liam...
SPORTS
The Independent

Green council leader sorry for flight to Cop26 from Brighton

A Green council leader has described his flight from Gatwick to Glasgow to protest against climate change at Cop26 as a ‘major failure of judgement’.Councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty, the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Green group, has apologised for taking the one hour and 20 minute flight after flying on the same day he slammed the UK government for a lack of action over climate change.After completing the 460-mile journey, Cllr Mac Cafferty made a speech on cutting carbon emissions and appeared at a protest march, led by Greta Thunberg, calling for world leaders to stop temperatures rising.The politician, who co-chairs BHCC carbon neutral...
U.K.
AFP

Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in World Cup semi-final

Australia are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa's bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan in Thursday's second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup. Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts.
WORLD
The Independent

Soccer star Rashford honored for fighting child poverty

Soccer star Marcus Rashford has received an honorary award from Prince William for his successful campaign to get the British government to provide free meals to disadvantaged children during the pandemic.Rashford, 24, was made an MBE or Member of the Order of the British Empire, on Tuesday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The England and Manchester United striker waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the Conservative government it should extend free meal vouchers to vulnerable young people throughout the summer school holidays. Rashford's campaign drew on his own experiences with hunger as a Black child...
SOCCER
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy